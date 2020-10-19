Dorit’s husband PK shares security footage of his brand new Bentley smashing into a wall

Thanks to security footage, Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was able to give viewers a bit of a scare — or laugh.

The RHOBH hubby showed off security footage from while he was away on vacation, involving his brand new Bentley smashing into a wall.

PK mentioned how the crash footage is probably funny for others, but not so much for him, in his retelling of the story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paul Kemsley shares footage of Bentley crash

In his recent Instagram post, Paul Kemsley, aka PK, says he had purchased himself a “4 door Bentley flying spur” about three months ago.

He went on a vacation, leaving the car behind, under the care of the housekeeper. Unfortunately, that led to a Bentley crash happening outside of PK’s home.

“In a nut shell my house keeper was taking the car for gas , his car was in the way so when he went to move his he left the handbrake off my new car,” PK wrote in the captioned story with his Instagram video.

PK continued, “as you will see rolls out the drive on it’s own and eventually smashes into my wall , in his attempts to stop this ( you will notice him jumping from his car to mine ) he leaves the handbrake off his own car causing it to roll into the side of mine after he has already smashed up the front !”

Read More Is Ali Landry joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast?

The included video in the IG post (below) shows over a minute of security camera footage. Viewers see the housekeeper drive his white SUV out after opening the gate and park it so he can bring PK’s Bentley out.

However, moments later, the Bentley begins to roll forward due to not having the parking brake set. As the housekeeper rushes over to open the door of the Bentley to try to stop it, it’s too late.

The car hits the wall!

To make matters worse, as the housekeeper is trying to drive the Bentley back into the driveway, his SUV comes rolling down and smashes into the side!

It looks to be a scary incident for the housekeeper and funny later for others. PK followed up the above video by sharing a newer video with some close-up footage of the incident.

Fans react to humorous security footage

Followers and presumed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans on Instagram chimed in with various comments on the original video. These included those thankful nobody was hurt, and others suggesting maybe the housekeeper should be fired.

“Thank goodness no one was hurt and that you’ve got a great sense of humor! Accidents happen and I’m glad you shared the video as it did make me giggle,” one commenter said.

“He should be fired. That’s not an accident that’s neglect and stupidity,” another commenter said on the clip.

“So relieved that he wasn’t injured. Cars are replaceable, people are not. So glad you didn’t fire him. I can’t imagine how embarrassed he is, poor guy!” another comment said.

Also mentioned in PK’s IG video caption is how he’s had the Bentley in the shop for eight weeks now and is still waiting for the repairs to finish.

One has to admit, PK has a good sense of humor to be able to laugh about his Bentley crashing and still keep his housekeeper on staff!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.