Dorit Kemsley’s husband PK won’t be charged with DUI

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley can breathe a sigh of relief.

Her husband Paul Kemsley, known as “PK,” won’t be charged with a DUI.

He was arrested last year but his case has been rejected.

TMZ recently revealed that The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told them that PK’s case was rejected because of an “Insufficiency of the evidence.”

It seems like the case was rejected in April of this year.

PK got pulled over for driving erratically. The police had him take a breathalyzer. He first blew a .081 but he later blew a .076 at the station.

PK didn’t tell his wife RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley about the DUI right away

On a recent episode of the show, PK explained that he went through a lot of anxiety on the night he got pulled over. He said he didn’t want his wife to worry because he was running late.

He said, “Well when they’ve asked me to blow into the machine, they said the legal limit is 0.8 and I’m at 0.81.”

PK added, “It was getting late, and I didn’t want you to worry about where I was.”

Dorit didn’t seem to believe him. She said, “Yeah, I don’t think so PK.”

PK said that because he later blew below the limit and just got a ticket, he decided that he wasn’t going to tell Dorit what happened.

Dorit got upset and said, “There’s one thing and one thing only that is extremely important to me as you know in our marriage.” She added raising her voice, “We do not lie to one another. Period.”

She interrupted PK while he was trying to explain himself. She said, “Not a little lie, not a big lie, not a white lie.”

Dorit Kemsley was held at gunpoint at the beginning of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Dorit was held at gunpoint on the first day of filming the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while her husband was away in England.

The family was all on vacation, but Dorit came back earlier with the kids.

Bravo documented the aftermath of the nightmare she went through. Dorit was understandably really shaken up. However, she sought therapy and talked about her traumatic experience with her friends.

Dorit said last year that her husband’s DUI was a lesson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.