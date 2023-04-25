Dorit Kemsley talks friendship with Erika Jayne after she took a jab at her marriage

Dorit Kemsley recently opened up about her friendship with Erika Jayne after she made an eye-raising comment about her marriage to husband Paul (PK) Kemsley.

Erika, who was very close friends with Dorit and PK, shocked everyone at BravoCon last year when she boldly predicted that Dorit and PK would be the next couple to split.

PK and Dorit clapped back at Erika, who was going through a ton of marital and legal issues with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Their castmate Kyle Richards also spoke out and chastised Erika for the remark and confessed that she was surprised, much like everyone else, that the XXPEN$IVE singer would say that.

However, the two women have now patched things up, and all is forgiven.

Dorit explained why she forgave Erika while at the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala that took place at the Beverly Hilton, where The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star served as host for the event.

Dorit confessed to Page Six that “Obviously, neither PK or I were happy with what Erika said at BravoCon.”

However, the mom of two didn’t think Erika’s shady comment about her marriage was worth throwing away their yearslong friendship, especially since the Pretty Mess singer was “apologetic” about it.

“You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years,” explained Dorit, who revealed that viewers will see how things play out between her and Erika in Season 13.

“You know, we went through it. You’ll see that,” shared the 46-year-old. “I can’t tell you too much, but we’ve obviously come to the other side.”

Dorit Kemsley and PK’s marriage is still going strong

Meanwhile, Dorit and PK’s marriage is still going strong despite Erika’s prediction that they would be the next RHOBH couple to split.

The pair have now been married for eight years and together for 12, and they have two kids together.

Back in March, Dorit and PK celebrated their anniversary, and the Beverly Beach creator posted a beautiful video from their wedding day.

“Twelve years ago I decided to share my heart with @paul_kemsley_pk 8 years ago today, I married my soulmate,” wrote Dorit in her caption. “We may not always have it all together, but together we have it all.”

As for the things that have kept their marriage going strong, Dorit told the media outlet that, “Laughing and having fun together is, for us anyway, definitely one of the things that keeps us together and close.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.