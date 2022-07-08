Dorit Kemsley slays in pink bikini in Barbados

Dorit Kemsley stuns while taking some much deserved time on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has had a rough go this season as she relives the traumatic home invasion that her family endured during filming. Her friends have rallied behind her and helped support her when she has needed it most.

Dorit has been lucky enough to take some much needed time off from her busy life to have some fun with family and friends, and enjoy a vacation in Barbados.

Both Dorit and PK were caught having a great time on the beach and drinking some alcoholic beverages while they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Dorit Kemsley is pretty in pink at a beach club

The jet-setting reality star was on vacation this week on the gorgeous island of Barbados in the Caribbean. Dorit and PK looked like they were having a pleasant time on the island sipping on drinks.

Dorit, who is a high-end swimwear designer for her own line, stunned in a pale pink two-piece, showing off her tanned and toned body. The mom-of two rocked ample cleavage and a flat tummy with her string bikini.

The blonde stunner was seen with a shot glass, probably with an ice cold shot to cool her down in the hot sun. Dorit was also smoking a tiny cigarette and checking her phone, maybe checking the sales numbers for her Beverly Beach swimwear.

Dorit Kemsley is pretty in a teeny pink bikini on vacation. Pic credit: Backgrid

PK Kemsley, who has been married to Dorit since 2015, was on the beach with his wife, in black swim trunks and a black hat. He also sported aviator sunglasses to block the bright, island sun. PK was preoccupied with his phone, and even took it into the water with him. The music manager may have been on the phone with his most important client, friend and musician, Boy George.

PK Kemsley hung out with his wife and did some work on his phone. Pic credit: Backgrid

Dorit deserves a vacation after a hard year in her personal life

In October 2021, when RHOBH began filming for Season 12, Dorit was home with her two children, Jagger and Phoenix, when two intruders broke into her home. She was held at gunpoint while the men took all of the valuables in her home, including jewelry and designer handbags.

PK was in London at the time, and rushed home to be with his family. The cast of RHOBH helped Dorit get through the hardest time of her life, along with EMDR therapy that was shown on a recent episode.

Dorit has said that reliving the experience as it aired on RHOBH was difficult, but thanked fans for their encouragement and support.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.