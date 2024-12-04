Dorit Kemsley reveals estranged husband PK continues to blindside her, months after their separation

Dorit Kemsley has been front and center on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

Thanks to her feud with Kyle Richards and her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley, Dorit quickly became the most talked-about cast member of the long-running series.

During Tuesday’s new episode, Dorit opened up about her and PK’s current situation following their split.

Initially, it was reported that PK had moved into a hotel when he left their Beverly Hills home in May, but Dorit was shocked to learn that he had moved into an apartment without telling her.

During the official after show, Dorit delved further into the dynamic between her and PK and shared that they had spoken about him potentially moving into an apartment.

At the time he pulled the trigger, it was early days into their split, but Dorit felt “blindsided” because she thought she’d be a part of that process.

In fact, Dorit revealed that PK’s decision to rush into getting an apartment “broke communication” between them and that she is still taken aback by his choices today.

Dorit and PK have put on a united front for the cameras

Their split has been mostly amicable on-screen, but PK has been vocal about cutting off communication with Dorit because they have been co-dependent.

It seems that PK believes that for them to move on, they must distance themselves, allowing them to start creating lives separately.

Given their long relationship and two children, it won’t be easy.

That said, it makes sense that Dorit would feel a certain way about it because she thought they’d still maintain a close bond despite living separately.

It suggests that the estranged couple will have more awkward moments as RHOBH Season 14 continues.

Did Dorit amp up aspects of her life for the cameras?

Dorit spent the last couple of seasons without a substantive storyline, so seeing her have all these storylines on the go during RHOBH Season 14 is surprising.

Skeptics thought she came into this season so hot because her time on the show was called into question.

It’s rare for Real Housewives to last without a storyline, but Dorit has been vocal about not fabricating any aspect of her life for the cameras.

Viewers recently questioned whether Dorit’s feud with Kyle was made up after they were spotted together.

However, they likely repaired their friendship while filming and are now in a much better place.

What are your thoughts on Dorit and PK’s issues?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. You can Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.