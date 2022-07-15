Dorit Kemsley in black bikini celebrates 46th birthday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is celebrating her birthday in a black bikini with family. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley celebrated her 46th birthday on a white sand beach in a black bikini with her children.

The Connecticut native, who stars in Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared some loving shots with her son Jagger, husband PK, and daughter Phoenix.

She has had a quiet season, although she started out with a bang after being robbed at gunpoint in her California home.

However, the fashion designer was all smiles as she soaked up the sun in celebration of 46 years on this Earth.

She appeared to go on vacation with her family to celebrate her mid-forties.

Dorit shared the family photos on her social media accounts, where she received love and birthday wishes.

Dorit wore a white sunhat and white-framed sunglasses. She rocked a black bikini with embellished straps.

Her son Jagger stood in front of her with expressive arms.

Behind the duo were white sand, lush greenery, and red umbrellas. She moved to the ocean with Jagger in tow and struck some more poses as they sat in the water. Dorit revealed more of her bikini, which featured tiny pearls dangling from the straps. Dorit then showed love to her other child and posted the two in the water.



Dorit wrote in the caption, “46” and included some birthday-related emojis.

Dorit Kemsley claims Lisa Vanderpump ignored her at a party

Dorit Kemsley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she discussed an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Host Andy Cohen asked Dorit about Lisa Vanderpump’s receipts, showing a text reaching out to Dorit and her husband, PK, following the robbery.

Dorit responded, “Listen, I’ve heard a lot of things. I heard that she reached out to me, [she] thought she was blocked, so you never really know what to believe. I know this: If we had received the message, we would have responded.”

Then Dorit explained a recent encounter between her and LVP. She said, “I don’t want to drag this LVP thing on, but three months, four months after the incident, we saw her. We were at a mutual friend’s 70th birthday party.”

Dorit claimed that LVP ignored her at the party. Lisa Vanderpump later denied Dorit’s account of events with a shady post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.