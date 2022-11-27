Dorit Kemsley in bikini top poses for Beverly Beach

Dorit Kemsley stunned in a black and white bikini top for Beverly Beach’s Black Friday sale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley modeled a chic black and white bikini top from her swimwear line, Beverly Beach, this weekend.

In a recent photo, Dorit displayed items in her collection that were on sale for Black Friday weekend.

In the advertisement, she wore signature pieces from her athleisure line as well as her swimsuit line.

Dorit showed off her toned figure in the string bikini and electric blue workout set. The Bravo personality looked like she was about to head out for a jog on the beach.

Dorit is the founder and creative director of Beverly Beach.

The swimwear designer often models her own bathing suits and clothing for the brand.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley models a bikini top

The 46-year-old looked stunning in the photo that her brand, Beverly Beach reposted on their Instagram page.

Dorit wore a matching set of running shorts and a jacket with a hood featuring black mesh detailing. The shorts had a black line down each side and around the bottom.

She wore the lightweight hoodie unzipped and posed with part of it falling off her left arm. The sun highlighted her toned stomach as she rested one hand on her hip to show part of her black string bikini bottoms.

She wore a black and white string bikini top under the jacket.

In the photo, Dorit posed against a white wall that made her bright blue look pop even more.

She gazed out of the frame and looked like a natural model. Her blonde hair hung loose down her back in stylish beach waves and she went for a natural look with minimal makeup.

Dorit Kemsley promotes Beverly Beach

The monochrome bikini top that Dorit modeled in the photo is part of the Lisa collection. The designer named some swimsuits in her collection after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members including Lisa Rinna.

The bathing suit top is just one of many bikinis from Beverly Beach.

While swimwear is the main focus, the apparel brand also sells everything from bronzer and candles to kids’ clothes and sun hats.

The mom-of-two was inspired to create the brand after she had her children, Jagger and Phoenix. Dorit wanted to look glamorous while still feeling comfortable playing with her son and daughter on the beach.

As of Sunday, Beverly Beach still had many discounted items and Black Friday deals on the site.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus son Bravo.