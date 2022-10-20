Dorit Kemsley gives update on her life one year after home robbery

Dorit Kemsley is still in therapy following the 2021 home invasion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It’s been almost a year since Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a devastating home invasion that left her pleading for her life and that of her kids.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about that terrible day during her appearance at BravoCon and admitted that she’s still dealing with the effects of the ordeal.

In October 2021, Dorit and her children were at their Encino, California home when three men with guns broke in and robbed her of expensive bags and jewelry.

Dorit’s two kids were sound sleeping in their rooms during the time of the robbery, so they did not witness anything that occurred.

The 46-year-old recounted the incident earlier this season on the show and noted that she tearfully begged for her life and that of her kids. At the time, Dorit’s husband PK was in London, and he immediately flew home to be with his family.

The investigation is still ongoing, and so far, no one has been arrested. However, while some time has passed, Dorit is still reeling from what she endured that night.

Dorit Kemsley has good and bad days after 2021 home invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up to Entertainment Tonight during her appearance at BravoCon and shared how she’s doing on her healing journey.

“I’m in therapy, thank God, and I go through good days and bad days,” admitted Dorit, who noted that she has a great support system to help her get through the hard times.

“I’m navigating the journey, but I have a positive outlook– or today I do anyway,” said the mom of two.

Although in a few days it will be a year since the home invasion, when asked if she lives with the devastating ordeal every day, Dorit admitted, “I do.”

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley stuns at BravoCon

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a great time at BravoCon despite having to relive the traumatic 2021 incident.

Not surprisingly, the fashionista brought her A-game in a slew of designer outfits guaranteed to turn heads.

During her recent chat with the media outlet, Dorit was wearing vintage Chanel, which included a shimmery knee-length jumpsuit paired with black gloves, a gold choker, and a black belt with gold fringe. She completed the look with a leather jacket thrown over her shoulder and black pumps.

Dorit snapped a few photos of her stylish ensemble as she posed inside an elevator before making her way to the event.

“BravoCon here we go! 🖤✨ @chanelofficial #vintage,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.