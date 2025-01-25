Dorit Kemsley called ‘iconic’ as fans praise her for ‘carrying’ RHOBH Season 14

This time last year, Dorit Kemsley was widely considered one of the most likely cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to get the boot.

Her storyline had been stale for many years, and she was pretty much a prop for her then-BFF Kyle Richards.

What a difference a year makes. The 48-year-old came into RHOBH Season 14 on the outs with Kyle while weathering the storm that is the aftermath of her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley.

In many respects, she resembles the Dorit we met when she joined the series in 2016.

Throughout the first half of RHOBH, she’s put Kyle in her place more times than we can remember and has carved out this beautiful bond with newcomer Bozoma Saint John.

It makes sense then that fans are eating up everything Dorit is serving, and they took to the comments section of her new collaboration with Jeep to let her know what they thought of her.

Dorit is earning a lot of praise for her work so far on RHOBH Season 14

In the past, many were adamant that RHOBH could step out of its creative rut if Dorit were cut from the cast.

It’s surprising to see how much the tables have turned because it proves that Kyle is no longer the Queen Bee of the hit reality series.

Dorit Kemsley is getting a lot of praise. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

“Your back must be painful from carrying #RHOBH,” said one viewer.

“Yep!! She’s carrying this entire season,” another fan responded under the above comment.

“That part,” said a third viewer.

A fourth viewer, who called Dorit “Iconic,” shared a fire emoji to illustrate how much she’s killing it this season.

“Glad to see you use your voice this season,” said another critic.

“I never thought you got enough credit.”

Dorit Kemsley is feeling the love. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit bounced back because her spot on the show was on the line

Truthfully, Dorit always had the capability to be a top-tier housewife, but she mastered the art of doing very little to collect her check.

With her spot on the show on the line, she was forced into a corner. She had to adapt to regain her lost fans, and in the process, she may have taken over the entire series.

For the first time in a long time, RHOBH is in good shape because there’s so much drama, and it isn’t all centered around Kyle.

Kyle has had some great years on RHOBH, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that her reign as number one on the call sheet of this series is coming to a close very soon.

What are your thoughts on the praise for Dorit this season? Are you buying it, or do you feel it’s a ruse to stay on the show?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.