Dorinda Medley reveals her one regret prior to leaving RHONY and it involves Tinsley Mortimer

Dorinda Medley speaks on Tinsley Mortimer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia/StarMaxWorldwide

Dorinda Medley does not have a lot of regrets about her time on The Real Housewives of New York, but there is one thing she wishes she had done differently.

After being accused of bullying Tinsley Mortimer throughout Season 12, the socialite left the show mid-season before they were able to make amends. The two women came face-to-face once again during the reunion, but they could not resolve their issues.

Season 12 also marked the end of Dorinda’s time as a New York Housewife after backlash from viewers about her behavior. However, admittedly she is not happy about how things ended between her and Tinsley.

Dorinda Medley regrets how she left things with Tinsley Mortimer

The Real Housewives of New York alum recently dished on some of the most memorable moments from her six years on the show and noted that there isn’t much about the past that she regrets.

However, the 57-year-old mentioned one thing that she would have done differently, involving her former castmate, Tinsley Mortimer, and how they left things on the show.

“I regret that I didn’t have a resolution with Tinsley — that she didn’t stay, that she left halfway through the season, and we couldn’t get to a resolution,” confessed Dorinda during a chat with Us Weekly.

However, that’s the only thing Dorinda would probably do differently if she had the chance.

“I don’t do regrets,” Dorinda later added. “The great thing about being on the show is… that’s what I think makes a good Housewife [is] you’re perfectly imperfect.”

“You put it all out there. You let people shake it up and have their opinion and learn from it and then keep it moving,” Dorinda added.

Has Dorinda Medley spoken to Tinsley Mortimer since the Season 12 reunion?

The former Real Housewives of New York star seems to have gotten some closure with Tinsley Mortimer following their tumultuous last season together, coupled with an intense faceoff at the Season 12 reunion.

Tinsley left the show mid-season to move to Chicago and start a new life with her then-fiance, Scott Kluth, but things didn’t work out as planned. Unfortunately, Tinsley was dealt a devastating blow when Scott announced the end of their 14-month engagement in a public statement back in 2021.

The 46-year-old was reportedly blindsided by the breakup as she had plans to marry Scott that same year and start a family soon after.

However, Dorinda noted that she reached out to Tinsley after hearing the news of her broken engagement.

“I spoke to her after she and Scott decided not to get married,” said Dorinda. “I wrote her a nice text and she wrote one right back.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.