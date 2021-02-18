Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Dorinda Medley is team Teresa, calls Jackie Goldschneider, ‘the lowest of the lowest’


RHONY star Dorinda Medley is siding with Teresa Giudice
Dorinda Medley blasts Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit:Bravo

Dorinda Medley has officially entered the chat!

That is, the one involving Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

Viewers are taking sides in the drama that just kicked off between the two women during the Season 11 premiere.

The 56-year-old shared a few messages on social media last night blasting Jackie Goldscheider and letting the world know that she is siding with Teresa on this one.

Here’s what started the drama

It’s pretty clear that we weren’t the only ones who tuned in to the Season 11 premiere of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Apparently, one particular Bravo Housewife tuned in as well, and she had a lot to say on social media.

The show kicked off with drama within the first few minutes thanks to Teresa who spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan was cheating on her.

Not only was it not the right time, but it certainly wasn’t the right place, since Teresa decided to do it at Evan’s birthday party.

Jackie decided to confront her castmate and try to hash things out, but things quickly went left.

While trying to prove a point about spreading rumors, the 44-year-old remarked that she had heard a rumor about Teresa’s daughter, Gia, using drugs.

The analogy was totally lost on Teresa, and she was furious once her daughter’s name was brought into the mix.

Some viewers were outraged and noted that kids should be off limits.

But others completely understood Jackie’s analogy and felt it was no different than Teresa bringing up a rumor about Jackie’s husband.

RHONJ fans were left divided and have taken sides between Teresa and Jackie.

But former New York Housewife Dorinda Medley has sided with the OG.

Dorinda Medley blasts Jackie Goldschneider on social media

The always outspoken Real Housewives of New York alum took to Twitter immediately after the RHONJ premiere.

She blasted Jackie in a series of tweets, for bringing up Gia Giudice’s name during her confrontation with Teresa.

In one comment Dorinda even tagged Jackie and called her, “the lowest of the lowest.”

Dorinda Medley sides with Teresa Giudice.
Pic credit:@dorindamedley/Twitter

We already know that Dorinda can be pretty brutal with her comments, and she is never one to bite her tongue.

Not everyone is team Teresa on this one.

The comments from RHONJ viewers seemed pretty mixed on Twitter. Some people claimed that Jackie went too far in bringing Gia into her argument with Teresa.

However, several people felt that the OG had it coming for her behavior over the years.

Twitter users are mixed regarding Teresa and Jackie fight
Pic credit:@raesanni/Twitter
Twitter user sides with Jackie Goldschneider
Pic credit:@HousewifeManiac/Twitter

Are you team Teresa or team Jackie?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

