Kim Kardashian may have just turned 42 today, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her stunning appearance.

The Kardashians star was recently seen in a throwback picture posted by Donatella Versace in which she wore a busty glittering gold dress that hugged her famous curves.

The sensational ensemble featured spaghetti straps and a corset-like bodice that cinched in her waist. It was floor-length and had two crosses on it.

Kim looked like a real-life doll in the shot, with her black hair so silky and brushed to perfection that it looked fake. She wore it in a half-up style and wore a dark smokey eye look with nude lipstick.

She accessorized with another religious item, a cross necklace, and matched her shoes to her dress with a pair of gold strappy heels.

She wore the flashy dress to the 2018 Met Gala and donned the religious iconography for the theme, which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Kim Kardashian received a birthday tribute from Donatella Versace

Kim is apparently a big fan of Versace, as Donatella shared two more shots in the birthday tribute.

In the second pic, Kim was seen in a glittering silver dress that featured a low-cut scoop neck and clung to her curves. Kim also had her hair half-up again, but that time it was in a higher ponytail secured with silver elastic.

In the last picture, Kim looked incredibly serious as she posed in what appeared to be a restaurant as she stood in front of a red booth.

Kim wore a bright yellow, attention-grabbing dress that had a corset bodice, spaghetti straps, a laced-up front, and a very high thigh slit.

Kim’s hair was parted in the middle and stick straight as it fell down her shoulders, clipped back on each side. Her makeup was a super dark, smokey eye with light pink lipstick.

Donatella captioned the sweet birthday tribute, “Happy Birthday @kimkardashian!! You’re always a goddess in Versace! 😘😘.” It was liked over 172k times, including by Kim’s momager Kris Jenner, and Lindsay Lohan.

Vogue later shared a video featuring religious music as Kim and her sisters Kendall and Kylie walked and posed around the French Wrightsman galleries.

Kanye West claimed he will love Kim ‘for life’

While it may be Kim’s birthday, her life is never without drama. Her ex-husband Kanye West recently talked about their relationship during an interview with Piers Morgan.

He told Piers, “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”

He later stated, “I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her.”

