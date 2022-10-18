Dolores Catania is sexy in metallic for BravoCon. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

Dolores Catania has been a force to be reckoned with on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for six seasons, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Known for her strong personality and her “tell it like it is” attitude, viewers have really related to the way she holds most of her castmates accountable.

Fans have also seen Dolores’ looks change over her time on the show, and she is looking better than ever ahead of Season 13, which fans can expect this winter.

Along with most of her fellow Housewives, Dolores attended BravoCon over the weekend, and she stunned with her multiple design changes during the three-day affair.

Ahead of Andy’s Legends Ball, which honored the most iconic moments and talent throughout Bravo’s history, Dolores showed off her look and sent temperatures soaring.

Dolores wore a gold sequin jumpsuit, which displayed a deep V-neck with a collared choker, showcasing Dolores’ curves. The form-fitting flared trousers showed off the toned body she worked so hard to get.

Her long brown hair was in a high ponytail, and her glam was subtle, yet perfect on her skin. In the second photo, Dolores arched her back to show off the top of her jumpsuit.

RHONJ: Dolores Catania dishes on Season 13

Loyal Bravo viewers know that the lead story of Season 13 of RHONJ will be the wedding of Teresa Giudice and the continuing feud between the Gorga and Giudice families. Dolores has been a long-time friend of both Teresa and Joe Gorga, and became close to Melissa Gorga just recently, so she is in the middle of her group of friends.

When asked about the happenings of the new season, Dolores said, “They’re not predictable, and there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of endings and a lot of beginnings.”

The beginnings she might be referring to are the new cast members, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, of whom she said, “It’s not easy. Is it easy for new girls to come into a friend group?”

Dolores has been happy with her new love, Paulie Connell

After ending a long-term relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Dr. David, she took time out to be single. But that didn’t last long when she met Paul “Paulie” Connell, an Irishman living in New Jersey.

Rumors swirled that Paulie did not get along with Dolores’ best friend and ex-husband, Frank Catania, but it definitely looks like he gets along with the other Housewives, and they all gush about how wonderful he is and how good he is for Dolores.

Viewers are sure to see Paulie on the new season of RHONJ!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.