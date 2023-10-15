Dolores Catania shares why RHONJ viewers will love the ‘unpredictable’ new season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is still filming for the upcoming season, and honestly, we’re anxiously waiting for their return.

Dolores Catania recently whet our appetites a bit, when she teased they have some exciting things in store for viewers.

Dolores noted that we’re going to “love” the “unpredictable” season that will showcase some shocking alliances.

We’ve already heard rumors about that, but the 52-year-old noted that aside from the ones we already know about, there are a lot more friendship mixups that will come to light.

As for Dolores’s place within the cast, we haven’t heard any rumblings about that, but it will be interesting to see how she plays into all of this.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

She’s gotten a lot of heat for her blind loyalty to Teresa Giudice and for refusing to call her out when she’s wrong.

However, that stance has kept her as a permanent fixture on the franchise, and it’s doubtful that will change anytime soon.

Dolores Catania teases ‘real shifts in friends’ in Season 14 of RHONJ

Dolores didn’t share any details about her storyline for Season 14, but she spilled some tea about her castmates during a chat with PEOPLE.

“You’re going to see a shift in friends that you wouldn’t expect,” she revealed. “Like, that’s the hugest thing — a real shift in friends.”

She also told the media outlet that it’s more than just “The obvious ones that we know about.”

“There’s been such a mix-up, I want to call it,” added Dolores.

What we already know, is that Danielle Cabral, who was very close to Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin during her rookie season, has made some new friends.

We’ve seen photos from filming that showed her hanging out with Joe and Melissa Gorga–Teresa’s sworn enemies.

However, there’s no falling out between Danielle and the OG, because we’ve also seen photos of them together, proving that their friendship is still going strong.

The same can’t be said for Danielle and Jennifer, who had a physical altercation that led to a short suspension for the two women.

Monsters and Critics also reported on the budding friendship between Teresa and her former nemesis, Jackie Goldschneider. Meanwhile, Jackie is having major issues with her friend Margaret Josephs.

A lot is happening in the Garden State, and Dolores thinks viewers are going to love it!

Dolores says RHONJ viewers will love the ‘unpredictable’ season

Dolores made it clear that as always, the Jersey girls will not disappoint.

“There’s some rumors buzzing around that a lot of stuff has been happening this season and a lot of stuff has!” she exclaimed. “It’s unpredictable.”

She continued, “You’ll like it. What am I going to say? You’ll like it. It’s killing us, but you’ll like it! You have something to look forward to for sure.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.