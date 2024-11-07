Dolores Catania calls The Traitors Season 3 ‘best expereince’ amid no ‘word’ about RHONJ future

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania gushed over her time on The Traitors.

Dolores also confirmed that she knows nothing about Season 15 of RHONJ as the future of the show remains up in the air.

The Bravo personality isn’t sitting around waiting for a phone call either as she gears up for fans to see her in a whole new light.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a premiere date for Season 3 of The Traitors has been revealed.

It’s not too far off, either, and will give fans something to look forward to after the holidays.

After news of the premiere dropped, Dolores spoke out about her time on the hit Peacock show.

Dolores Catania calls Traitors Season 3 ‘best experience’

Over the weekend, Dolores attended the TwoTsCon: Two Ts in a Pod Live With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California.

According to People magazine, it was Teddi who wanted the dirt on Dolores’ time on The Traitors.

“It was the best experience of my life. I cannot wait!” Dolores expressed. She added that she loves that there are “no leaks” on The Traitors because the Scottland production company doesn’t mess around.

The Bravo personality explained that the production company will “edit you right out of that show” if anything is leaked. She makes a good point, too, because there are literally no spoilers for The Traitors other than the official cast announcement.”

Dolores also gushed over her The Traitors’ costars, especially those who had her back.

“I had a really good cast. You’re going to like it. Bob the Drag Queen, he’s amazing. We had our very own Robyn [Dixon] from Potomac. One of my best friends,” she shared.

After naming Bob as her confidante on The Traitors, Dolores shared that she grew close to Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Dorinda Medley, and Gabby Windey during filming.

While she may be focused on The Traitors, Teddi and Tamra asked Dolores what we all want to know. What’s up with Season 15 of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shared an update on Season 15

The rumor mill has been buzzing about who will stay and who will go on the Jersey franchise.

Jennifer Aydin recently got laughed at and shut down by Andy Cohen for saying she was returning for another season. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice reached out to a psychic to see what the future of RHONJ holds.

Dolores didn’t hold back when asked at TwoTsCon about what she knows, which is absolutely nothing.

“Not one word,” she responded via People magazine when asked if she had heard anything about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Honestly, we can’t see Dolores Catania not returning to RHONJ, but in the meantime, we are excited to see her on The Traitors in a competitive setting.

How do you think Dolores will do on The Traitors?

The Traitors Season 3 premieres on Thursday January 9 on Peacock. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.