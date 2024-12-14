Does Survivor 47 have a final two or a final three? Here’s what you need to know

Survivor fans have been pondering whether the upcoming season finale features a final two or a final three.

CBS and the show’s producers altered the format this year, with the season finale split into two parts.

There is also a 14th episode for the Fall 2024 season, as opposed to the usual 13 episodes that greet fans each time.

The extra night and the extra footage have caused some fans to wonder if CBS and Jeff Probst are about to surprise fans by returning to a final two.

Survivor seasons used to have a final two and the jury decided the winner based on two people left.

Recent seasons have featured a final three, with the players getting there after a Fire-Making Challenge.

Is Survivor 47 a final two or final three vote?

Host Jeff Probst has confirmed that Survivor 47 has a final three vote. He got ahead of the queries by addressing the situation. Now fans can settle in.

During part two of the Survivor 47 season finale (December 18), a final Immunity Challenge awaits the final four castaways.

The final Immunity Challenge winner can go straight to the final three. That person also selects someone to join them and two people to battle in the Fire-Making Challenge.

Alternatively, the final Immunity Challenge winner can compete in the Fire-Making Challenge to improve their resume. It’s risky because they give up a guaranteed final three spot.

Once someone has won the Fire-Making Challenge, we will know who made the final three on Survivor 47. The jury then takes over and asks questions of the finalists.

The Survivor 47 jury consists of eight people who each get to vote on the winner. Many discussions have likely happened between jury members at Ponderosa about who should win Survivor 47.

Most of the action will happen during the first hour of the December 18 episode. The second hour is now used for a celebratory pizza party in Fiji, where host Jeff Probst gets immediate reactions from the players.

The extra time for part two of the finale guarantees more footage that would normally get cut.

