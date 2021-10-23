Does Ryan’s ex think he was a producer plant on The Bachelorette?

Ryan Fox quickly made his stamp as the villain of Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Although Ryan Fox made an impression when he arrived in an ice cream truck to meet The Bachelorette, it wasn’t long until he was caught red-handed with incriminating notes detailing sketchy pre-planned strategies.

While normally hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe wouldn’t search the contestant’s hotel rooms, viewers were convinced that the hot find was a producer plant.

Does Ryan’s ex-girlfriend think he was a producer plant?

Fans questioned the legitimacy of Ryan’s discovered notes but his ex-girlfriend Brittany Creel told US Weekly that the notes aren’t unusual for her ex as he “plans everything to the T” in real life.

“I do believe all the docs were real,” she told the publication. “He’s a very calculated person. … He documents everything. He has a Google Doc for just about everything you can think of that he adds to on a daily basis.”

She added, “He puts feedback on [it] from previous relationships, as well as a dream girl doc for all the qualities his future spouse needs to have.”

Ryan Fox knew more than he lead on

His ex also made her way into the DMs of long-time Bachelor Nation blogger, Reality Steve.

Giving more clarity on the meticulous person Ryan is when it came to his Google Docs, she added, “He also had a doc of info about me, like my favorites things and also adds to his relationship doc every time he gets out of a relationship so he knows what to work on before the next person he dates.”

Ryan previously defended his notes, calling them ‘self-devotionals’, adding that it also included pros and con lists of himself.

(UPDATE): Spoke to Ryan’s ex, Brittany Creel (IG: brittany_m_creel), about his documents and if those were all his. This was her response that’s been added to the column: pic.twitter.com/2aKw7KBcna — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 20, 2021

Adding one last tidbit, his ex continued, “In fact some of what they read in that section was advice I gave him.”

Fans will remember when Michelle discovered the notes, The Bachelorette read, “Ryan, your biggest fault is that you are overconfident, arrogant, it’s a massive turn off to people. You come off as mean and demanding. Better to just keep those thoughts to yourself and express a positive outlook to others.”

As for Ryan not being too familiar with the franchise, Reality Steve dug up an old photo of Ryan posing at a Bachelor Live on Stage tour stop last year in San Jose.

Ryan: “My friends wife who watches the show wrote the notes. I don’t know anything about the show really.”



Also Ryan: he was the Bachelor in San Jose during the “Bachelor Live on Stage” Tour last year. pic.twitter.com/ftfTveEXge — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 20, 2021

Do you think Ryan’s notes were malicious or is he just a very meticulous person? Let us know what you think in the comments.

