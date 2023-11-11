Does Meri Brown have a new man in her life? Sister Wives star spotted holding hands at dinner with mystery man

Sister Wives star Meri Brown may have found love again after she broke it off with Kody Brown.

Meri has officially been a single woman for ten months after announcing that she and Kody decided to terminate their polygamous marriage after 33 years together.

In recent months, rumors have been swirling that Meri has re-entered the dating pool, and now there may be some truth to the gossip.

A Sister Wives fan recently spotted Meri at dinner with an unidentified man, and reportedly, the two were acting like a romantic couple.

The photo was uploaded to Reddit in a post captioned, “Meris new bo?”

In the pic, Meri and the mystery man sat across from each other in an undisclosed restaurant booth. Meri had her hand under her chin and elbows on the table as she stared at the man across from her.

Sister Wives fan spots Meri Brown ‘holding hands’ with a mystery man during dinner

Meri was dressed casually in a camo-green jacket and jeans and wore a crossbody bag as she seemingly waited for her food to arrive.

The anonymous gentleman stared into the distance in the snap, clad in a khaki-colored ball cap and a plaid flannel shirt.

Underneath the photo, the Redditor wrote, “Found this on Facebook, apparently they were also holding hands.. although she doesnt look all that into him, IMO.”

Is Meri trying to get back at Kody?

Meri’s mystery man isn’t the first unidentified male to be spotted with the Sister Wives star in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri uploaded a selfie over the summer with another gentleman, JD Crawford.

Some Sister Wives fans were convinced that the man was Meri’s latest love interest, while others thought she uploaded the pic of herself and her friend as a “little s**t stirring for the online haters AND Kody.”

If Meri intended to get a rise out of Kody, we’re not sure it would have worked. Kody has made it clear this season on Sister Wives that he has no desire to be in a relationship with Meri and is completely content in his monogamous marriage to Robyn.

Whether or not Meri is romantically involved with anyone remains to be seen. But after going through such a public divorce and sharing her and Kody’s marital issues on national television, we would understand why she’d want to keep her love life private from here on out.

