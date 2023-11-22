Below Deck Med fans are buzzing about whether Kyle Viljoen will get fired by Captain Sandy Yawn on Season 8.

Kyle’s behavior after a drunken crew night out ended with Natalya Scudder leaving and Max Salvador revealing he plans to leave once the next charter has wrapped.

While Natalya certainly brought her own drama to Below Deck Med and was wishy-washy at best about being there away from her boyfriend AJ, Kyle going in on her was too much for her to handle.

Once Captain Sandy learned Natalya was leaving, she spoke with chef Jack Luby and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo before calling Kyle to the bridge for a talk.

This week’s episode ended with a cliffhanger that featured Captain Sandy laying into Kyle for his behavior on the yacht.

The ending has Below Deck Med fans curious if Kyle makes it through the rest of the season.

Does Kyle get fired on Below Deck Med?

No, Kyle does not get fired from Below Deck Med Season 8. Thanks to Bravo and Kyle, the cliffhanger was spoiled, and the stew will be sticking around for the time being.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle opened up about how hard the season has been on him and revealed there are more challenges for him for the rest of Season 8. Yep, that spilled the beans!

Bravo also made the cliffhanger useless by airing a clip from BravoCon this year that kicked off with Kyle screaming.

The network likely wouldn’t have played that if the stew got fired. In fact, he probably wouldn’t have been at the three-day fan event.

All of this plus, Bravo released a sneak peek from next week that features Kyle in it after his talk with Captain Sandy.

Kyle Viljoen reacts to Captain Sandy Yawn’s words on Below Deck Med

When Kyle sat down with Captain Sandy on the show, she told him she would never bring him back as a chief stew because of his behavior.

Captain Sandy didn’t hold back laying into Kyle, which he addressed via Instagram Stories.

“I WISH I HAD QUIT WHEN I WANTED TO WHEN I PACKED MY BAD AND ASKED TO LEAVE. I OPT FOR MY MENTAL HEALTH BUT I HAD TO STAY AND WORK THROUGH IT ON TV IN FRONT OF MILLIONS TO SEE. IT WAS NOT WORT IT AND THE REASON YACHTING IS PTSD TILL THIS DAY,” he began his message.

The stew explained that he was not in the right head space with himself and was also financially broke. Then Kyle addressed what Captain Sandy said to him, kicking it off by making it clear he was fine with not being a chief stew.

“THOSE WORDS SPOKEN WILL FOREVER HAVE WRECKED, AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN THE SAME SINCE THEN AND PRAY THAT ONE DAY I CAN FORGIVE THOSE WORDS THAT WOULD NEVER ALLOW ME TO CONFIDENTLY EVER LEAD TILL THIS DAY,” Kyle expressed.

Kyle reacts to Captain Sandy’s wrath. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

The message ended with Kyle admitting he chose money over his mental health and it wasn’t worth it.

Kyle Viljoen won’t be fired from Below Deck Med. Based on his Instagram Story, it seems like he will last the rest of the season, especially since it has reached the halfway point.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.