Does Khloe Kardashian want Tristan Thompson to be at the birth of their second child?

Khloe Kardashian reveals whether or not she wants Tristan Thompson at the birth of their second child. Pic credit: Hulu

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child should arrive any day now as the two navigate their lives apart.

The last few episodes of The Kardashians Season 1 showed Khloe’s reaction to Tristan’s paternity suit with Maralee Nichols and just how much it hurt her.

However, the month before the scandal broke, Khloe and Tristan’s second child was conceived via surrogate.

The news that Khloe was expecting a baby boy with Tristan broke earlier this summer, to the disappointment of many fans and critics.

Regardless, Khloe has been preparing for the baby with the help of her family and trying to keep things as private as possible.

At the same time, Tristan has been seen partying and holding hands in Greece. It’s unclear if he will be present for the arrival of his baby, but Khloe has said her piece on his attendance at the baby’s birth.

Khloe Kardashian ‘does not care’ if Tristan Thompson is there for their second child’s birth

A source revealed to Hollywood Life, “Khloe wants to be there for the birth and she does not care if Tristan is there or not.”

The two have some sort of co-parenting relationship, as Khloe has said time and time again that Tristan is a good father to True.

However, it’s unclear how close the two are as she seems to be prepared to handle everything regarding the second baby on her own.

There were rumors that Tristan was hoping that the second baby would bring the two back together, but Khloe confirmed that while she has love and respect for the NBA star, she would not be getting back together with him.

In the meantime, Khloe has relied on the support of her family as she prepares for her son’s birth.

Kim Kardashian helped Khloe Kardashian prepare for the baby’s arrival

Kim has been Khloe’s biggest help in preparing for the baby as Kim has experience with having children via surrogate.

Kim struggled with complications after her second pregnancy and opted to have her two youngest children via surrogate, so this isn’t her first rodeo.

The source said, “Kim has really helped to prepare Khloe for what to expect when her surrogate gives birth and the time after [being] she used a surrogate for the last several births of her own children.”

Regardless, the family knows that Khloe will love her baby boy the same way she loves True and “she will be the best ‘Mom.2’ ever.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.