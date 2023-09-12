Does Kalani Faagata want a baby with her hall pass? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star said about more kids

Kalani Faagata has found herself in a dubious proposition as far as her love life is concerned.

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers were shocked to discover that Kalani’s estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, was unfaithful on multiple occasions.

In an effort to mend their broken marriage, Kalani and Asuelu are working with a team of professionals to sort through their marital issues and decide whether they want to give their relationship another shot or go their separate ways.

While their storyline plays out on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani is dealing with another conundrum off-camera: whether or not to have more kids.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Kalani invited her followers to ask her questions, and she obliged.

One of her followers was curious whether she wants more children in addition to her sons, Oliver, 5, and Kennedy, 4.

Kalani appears undecided about expanding her family but would like to add a little girl to keep her boys company.

She shared her answer, set to the tune Island In The Sun by Weezer, along with a photo of the Isla Bella Beach Resort, where she filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort.

“Yes,” Kalani began. “My relationship with my mom makes me want a daughter.”

Although Kalani would like a little girl, she’s concerned about the timing, given her age.

Kalani continued to explain, “I’m 35 so I feel like it’d have to happen this year or not at all. But also my boys never stop fighting so.”

Kalani’s answer leaves 90 Day Fiance fans with more questions, given the circumstances surrounding her love life.

Is Kalani keeping a relationship with Dallas Nuez under wraps?

While we don’t know whether she and Asuleu will end up working through their issues or they’ll call it quits, she has hinted that it’s likely their marriage is over.

On Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani admitted to TLC cameras that during her therapy homework — which involved pleasuring herself without Asuelu present — she not only completed her assignment twice, but she was thinking about her “hall pass” while doing it.

Kalani admitted to her castmates Angela Deem and Yara Zaya that she used “a couple home videos” to help her with her homework assignment, which didn’t include Asuelu.

“I feel guilty that I lied to Asuelu about thinking of the other guy while I was doing my homework,” Kalani confessed.

“But when I think about Asuelu in a sexual way, it kind of just makes me sick,” she added. “Not because it’s like terrible or anything, but because I always think about him cheating.”

Admittedly, Kalani has lost her sexual attraction to Asuelu after everything that’s happened between them.

So, would that mean that Kalani would be open to having a baby with her “hall pass?” It’s certainly possible.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kalani’s “hall pass” is a man named Dallas Nuez. She has teased him on social media several times in recent months, leading her fans to believe they’re still an item.

An insider told The Sun that Kalani and Dallas are so serious, in fact, that they’re “ready to move in together,” and she’s already introduced him to her family, so if they decided to have a baby together, we certainly wouldn’t be shocked.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.