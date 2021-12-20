Jessica has been struggling on Below Deck and fans are wondering if she will last all season. Pic credit: Bravo

Does Jessica Albert quit Below Deck Season 9? That’s a question several Below Deck fans are asking as the hit Bravo show prepares to go on a two-week holiday hiatus.

It’s been a challenging season for the third stew, who has struggled on the My Seanna from day one. Jess has admitted to not bonding with the crew, other than deckhands Rayna Lindsey and Wes O’Dell.

Honestly, all three of them may be off the show soon if the deck crew doesn’t get their act together.

Jessica Albert and the Below Deck interior tension

Jess has butted heads with chief stew Heather Chase and second stew Fraser Olender. The latter two were even caught red-handed, dissing Jess, making for a very awkward run-in.

Even a change of scenery from laundry to service didn’t give Jess that pick me up she or Heather hoped. Instead, Jess remains on the outs with the rest of the crew and is clearly not happy to be back in the yachting world.

After a lot of backlash, Fraser addressed his remarks about Jess when he stopped by Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed!. Jess, for her part, responded to Fraser and Heather talking behind her back when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Now, as Season 9 hits the midseason mark, Below Deck fans are wondering just how much longer Jess will last.

Does Jessica Albert quit Below Deck Season 9?

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 9 teases that Jess wants to talk to Heather, leaving viewers with the impression that she’s done. All signs point to Jess choosing to leave My Seanna. Jess has been so unhappy it’s impacting her and the interior team.

The show goes on hiatus until January 3, 2022, when Below Deck Season 9 Episode 10 premieres. Since there is a little bit of a break, Below Deck fans should expect some kind of cliffhanger ahead of the break. Perhaps it will have to do with Jess and her future on the show.

Whatever goes down, thanks to the synopsis of Below Deck Season 9 Episode 10 via Google, fans know Jess is no longer part of the crew.

The question is – does she quit or get fired?

Although Heather Chase’s seriously losing patience with her, it’s a safe bet that Jessica Albert quits Below Deck instead of getting fired.

There’s a lot of drama going down on Below Deck. Besides what happens with Jess, there is Rayna Lindsey spilling the tea after Heather said a racial slur on the show. Heather apologized, but Below Deck fans aren’t buying it.

Captain Lee Rosbach spoke out regarding the incident. However, Bravo has yet to address it, causing outrage among fans.

Plus, as mentioned above, the deck team can not get their act together. Captain Lee is ready to give out plane tickets that’s for sure.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.