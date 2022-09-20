Jason feels like an outsider on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo

Does Jason Gaskell quit Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7? That’s a question on Below Deck Med fans’ minds after the past couple of episodes have made it clear Jason isn’t happy with his working environment.

The deckhand has struggled to bond with the rest of the crew, especially his deck team.

At the beginning of the season, Jason pulled his weight when Raygan Tyler struggled as bosun.

However, since Storm Smith was promoted to bosun and Courtney Veale joined the deck crew, Jason has been on the outside.

Tension has been mounting as Storm, Courtney, and Zee Dempers have noticed Jason slacking on this deck duties, or so they feel. Things have come to a head, leaving viewers wondering if Jason really does leave the show.

Warning the rest of this article contains spoilers from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 12 from Peacock early access.

Does Jason Gaskell quit Below Deck Med?

The most recent Peacock episode of Below Deck Mediterranean featured the crew getting a night and a full day off.

Storm noticed during their day off that Jason had distanced himself from the group. In his confessional, Jason reiterated he doesn’t have anything in common with the crew.

In the Season 7 trailer, viewers saw Jason tell Storm to replace him. That talk went down on Below Deck Med Episode 12, and it didn’t go well.

Despite Storm telling Jason that he wanted him to be a part of the team, Jason had had enough. The episode ended with Jason walking away from Storm, making it clear he didn’t want to be there anymore.

All signs point to Jason quitting and another deckhand coming in for the remainder of the season.

Jason admitted during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live that he would never work with Storm again. His statement adds more fuel to the fire that things don’t end well between Jason and the bosun.

How many episodes of Below Deck Season 7 are left to air?

There are less than a handful of episodes left in Season 7 of the hit yachting show. In the past, seasons have featured 16 episodes plus a reunion show.

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean was the exception, with 20 episodes and a two-part reunion. Hannah Ferrier’s firing played a pivotal role in the season being longer than previous ones.

Should producers follow the same format, Season 7 will wind down before the end of October, making way for Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 premiere date has been announced, and it’s anticipated it will air simultaneously with the OG, meaning Below Deck Med’s almost over.

Do you think Jason will leave the show?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.