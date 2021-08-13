Does another Teen Mom 2 star have COVID-19? Briana DeJesus reveals she was tested, fans urge her to retest

Does another Teen Mom 2 cast member have COVID-19? Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus’s fans are urging the Teen Mom 2 star to get tested again for COVID-19 after she revealed that she still feels “terrible” after a negative test result.

The 27-year-old mom of two might be the latest cast member from Teen Mom 2 to contract COVID-19.

Does Briana DeJesus have COVID-19?

Briana complained of the “worst headache” on Thursday afternoon, telling her followers on Twitter, “I’ve been in bed all day with the worst headache.”

One of Briana’s followers, who said they worked in healthcare, urged her to get tested for COVID-19, saying, “Get tested for Covid. Even though you’ve been vaccinated. Covid is everywhere again. Just be safe.”

Briana confirmed that she was headed to get tested and replied, “I am now.”

Another one of Briana’s followers thought they had an answer for her headache and simply commented, “You’re pregnant.”

Briana set the record straight and confirmed that is not expecting a child when she replied, “Hellll no.”

Despite a negative test result fans urge Briana to retest

Just four hours later, Briana updated her fans on her condition, and tweeted, “My covid results came back negative but I feel terrible.”

Although Briana received a negative test result, many of her fans urged her to get tested again, citing the rapid tests not being as accurate.

“Dont trust the rapid tests! Many are showing up negative when in fact the PCR results show a positive result,” one of Briana’s fans commented on the post.

As one of Briana’s fans noted, and according to the Mayo Clinic, “PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests are very accurate when properly performed by a health care professional, but the rapid test can miss some cases.”

Another fan warned Briana that a negative test result could mean a delayed positive result and commented, “My covid test was negative at first, then retested three days later came back positive. Retest…”

“Rapid tests are very inaccurate!” another one of Briana’s followers wrote.

“I would retest again. Wait a day or 2,” suggested another fan.

COVID-19 has affected several Teen Mom 2 stars

Several of Briana’s Teen Mom 2 castmates have recently recovered from COVID-19. Kail Lowry tested positive first, along with all four of her boys, after they returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Kail then inadvertently passed the virus to her podcast co-host, Vee Rivera. The newest Teen Mom 2 cast member, Ashley Jones, also tested positive. All three ladies have since recovered from the virus.

Besides worrying if she might have contracted COVID-19 or not, Briana recently took action regarding the impending lawsuit filed against her by her longtime nemesis, Kail Lowry. Briana cited her First Amendment rights in a statement she released after having her attorney request to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.