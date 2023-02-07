Does Alissa get fired on Below Deck? Here’s what we know

The previews for the next episode of Below Deck have viewers wondering if stew Alissa Humber gets fired.

Season 10 of Below Deck has been drama, drama, and more drama, especially where Alissa’s concerned.

The second stew has been front and center in the chaos thanks to her tension with Camille Lamb and her continuous drunk flirting with bosun Ross McHarg.

Well, Camille’s long gone, and Alissa’s still ruffling feathers.

The most recent episode had Alissa arguing with stew Hayley De Sola Pinto and in Fraser Olender’s crosshairs for talking on the phone on the deck while she was supposed to be working.

However, none of that compares to talking smack about Captain Sandy Yawn and the captain overhearing her multiple times, leaving Alissa’s future on the St. David yacht in question.

Does Alissa Humber get fired from Below Deck Season 10?

In the previews for next week’s episode of Below Deck Season 10 Episode 12, Captain Sandy confronts Alissa and Hayley, who are lying out on the deck while deck/stew Tyler Walker works. Alissa brings her sass, saying she and Hayley finished their tasks, a response Captain Sandy did not like.

As Alissa continues to speak, trying to defend herself, the captain gets more and more annoyed. Captain Sandy tells Alissa to stop talking before the footage flips to the captain scolding Fraser.

It’s a scene that was featured in the mid-season trailer. This time around, there’s more clarity, which makes it appear like Captain Sandy’s ready to fire Alissa for her insubordination.

There’s a very good chance Alissa’s going to be given her walking papers. At some point, a new stew, who was once involved with deckhand Ben Willoughby, joins the crew, and that means someone has to either get fired or choose to leave.

Tyler literally just joined the team, so it’s highly unlikely he leaves. Plus, the new person has chief stew experience, so the odds are she isn’t pulling deck/stew duties.

Then again, perhaps Captain Sandy fires Fraser. After all, they have been butting heads onscreen, and he just took aim at her on social media.

Will Captain Sandy Yawn fire Fraser Olender on Below Deck?

While Alissa’s future may be up in the air, Fraser’s is not. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fraser did reveal that he does finish the season, but it was in response to discussing Captain Lee Rosbach’s highly anticipated Season 10 return.

“Captain does come back and sort of ends his season as I wish he could have fulfilled the whole thing. We nail the season with a bang, and I think it was just such a great sense of– to be reunited with Captain, and to continue smashing these charters together, and then to to end the season on a high. I couldn’t be more grateful for it,” he expressed to the outlet.

While it sure seems like Alissa Humber gets fired from Below Deck Season 10, Alissa could leave on her own. She did reveal on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was never meant to be on the show.

“I think I realized that I was never supposed to be on this show,” she told Andy. “This is like, about like people that like drama, and I thought it was a show about work, and I came there to work, and I worked.”

One thing is for sure, though. Next week’s episode puts Alissa in more hot water with Captain Sandy Yawn, so tune in to see what the future holds for the stew on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.