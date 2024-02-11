Does 90 Day Fiance Season 10 air tonight on Super Bowl Sunday?

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance is upon us, but unfortunately for fans of the show, they’ll miss out on catching up on their favorite couples tonight.

That’s because tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance happens to coincide with another popular TV show that millions will be tuning in to watch: Super Bowl LVIII.

While the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, 90 Day Fiance fans will disconcerted to find out that their favorite Sunday night reality TV show won’t be airing tonight.

With the Super Bowl taking center stage on television airwaves this evening, 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Episode 17 will have to wait.

But 90 Day Fiance viewers won’t have to wait long to catch up with their favorite reality TV couples because it returns to its regularly scheduled date and time next week, Sunday, February 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, 90 Day Fiance reminded viewers on Instagram of the schedule change.

90 Day Fiance is on hiatus this week as Super Bowl LVIII airs but will return on February 18

On Sunday afternoon, 90 Day Fiance shared a clip of Jasmine Pineda slipping into her wedding gown ahead of her nuptials with her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

At the end of the clip, the voiceover told viewers, “90 Day Fiance returns February 18 at 8 on TLC.”

The accompanying caption read, “Just a reminder that there’s no new #90DayFiance tonight, but you won’t want to miss next Sunday’s episode. 👀.”

With Season 10 coming to a close, viewers are gearing up to watch this season’s couples walk down the aisle with their significant others.

While we know that Jasmine and Gino went through with officially becoming husband and wife, will the other six couples follow through as well?

Which of this season’s couples will make it to their wedding days?

We’ve questioned whether several couples would actually make it to the altar, given their circumstances this season.

Sophia Sierra and Rob Warne, for instance, would shock us if they stick it out and carry out their nuptials.

The same goes for Anali Vallejo and Clayton Clark, who are suffering in their relationship, and Nikki Exotika and Igor “Justin” Shutencov’s future looks bleak, too.

We know that Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham are officially husband and wife, and we’ve also heard that Ashley Michelle and Manuel Rojas have already gone through with tying the knot.

And although we don’t have official word yet that Sam and Citra Wilson got married, all signs point in that direction.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.