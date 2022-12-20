Do members of Bachelor Nation support Chris Harrison’s new podcast?

Bachelor Nation reacts to the news of Chris Harrison’s new podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

With his new podcast, Chris Harrison is sporting the “new year, new me” mentality, and Bachelor Nation is here for it.

The former ABC host announced yesterday that he would launch his own podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever… With Chris Harrison on January 9, 2023.

After being the host of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and the various spin-off series in the franchise for nearly 20 years, Harrison stepped down from the position last year after remaining neutral on contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s controversial photos.

While Harrison may have received backlash for his stance on the photos, he has decided to finally open up about the situation after remaining quiet over the past two years.

And, while some fans are still not in Harrison’s favor, members of The Bachelor franchise have rushed in to show their support for his newest endeavor.

Harrison took to Instagram on Monday to share his podcast details with followers, and fellow Bachelor stars earned top comment spots with their favorable responses.

Bachelor Nation supports Chris Harrison’s podcast

Shortly after Harrison shared his announcement, former contestants and franchise leads gave their immediate reactions.

Raven Gates Gottschalk showed her excitement by writing, “Yay!!!! I can’t wait to listen!!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who formerly led The Bachelorette and took over Harrison’s hosting reins upon his departure, wrote, “You know I can be dramatic if you ever need a guest. Congrats! You will crush this.”

“Congrats man, stoked for this!” The Bachelor Season 24 lead Peter Weber commented, while The Bachelorette Season 16 lead Clare Crawley similarly responded, “Sign. Me. Up.”

The Bachelor Season 20 leading man Ben Higgins said he would “subscribe, listen, follow” Harrison’s podcast, and one of Ben’s contestants, Lace Morris, said she also couldn’t wait for it to launch.

Other members of Bachelor Nation, such as former winner Zac Clark and OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter, also chimed in to congratulate Harrison.

It seems Chris Harrison will be surrounded by nothing but support as he gets ready to “tell all” on his upcoming podcast.

Hear a sneak peek of Harrison’s new podcast

In the new trailer for the podcast, Harrison reveals that he is nervous yet ready to speak publicly about certain things that he has been quiet about since stepping down as host of The Bachelor.

“I have not spoken publicly for two years about this, and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day,” he says. “It’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing, to be honest, I don’t know, but I think it will be cathartic.”

He continues to say that while it is scary to be vulnerable, he is looking forward to getting things off his chest and hopefully giving viewers more insight into the reality of the situation.

Listen to the trailer for Harrison’s podcast below:

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.