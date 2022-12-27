Do Below Deck Season 10 fans like Fraser Olender as chief stew?

Below Deck fans have weighed in on Fraser Olender as a chief stew. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck viewers first met Fraser Olender when he was the second stew on Season 9. Now, he is back for Season 10 as the chief stew and fans have formed opinions about it.

Fraser said at the beginning of the season that he was scared that he bit off more than he could chew and has had several incidents where his leadership skills have been tested.

The enormous St. David vessel is larger than any in Below Deck history and Fraser has Alissa Humber as his second stew, Hayley De Sola Pinto as his third stew, and Camille Lamb jumping in as a deck/stew.

Fraser has a big personality, is very opinionated, and is quick-witted, which has led to memorable moments of reflection and commentary during his private interviews that viewers have attached themselves to.

The 29-year-old UK native has also encountered several tense situations on the charter that have given Below Deck viewers a good glimpse into how he handles certain situations, personalities, and insubordinations.

With that said, how have Below Deck viewers been feeling about Fraser as the interior figurehead of chief stew? Opinions have been varied but are generally favorable with some even comparing him to the infamous Kate Chastain.

Fraser Olender as chief stew has been judged by Below Deck viewers

A popular clip of Fraser on Below Deck Season 10 featured him and bosun Ross McHarg having a wild conversation about Ross’ proclivities and sexual habits.

The Twitter user who reshared the funny clip commented, “Fraser is the best thing to happen to Below Deck since Kate Chastain.”

Fraser is the best thing to happen to Below Deck since Kate Chastain. pic.twitter.com/AJAnZVBHos — gia ✨ (@MissGiaM) December 20, 2022

One Below Deck viewer criticized Fraser by questioning, “Is Fraser not going to pull Camille up for insubordination? Come on! There’s poor leadership going on.”

To which, a different person played devil’s advocate and said, “To be fair he DID acknowledge that he may have bit off more than he can chew with this ‘chief stew’ position.”

Pic credit: @supremed14/Twitter

A Fraser supporter chimed in, “Fraser better be the new main stay on below deck bc I’ve grown attached.”

Pic credit: @hoeswitharose/Twitter

On the other side of things, one critic commented, “Disappointed that Fraser didn’t push back with Camille. It’s not fair to the other crew members that she’s getting an equal tip.”

Pic credit: @korinalmoss/Twitter

Along those same lines, someone else wrote, “The problem is as I see it, Fraser is absent as a manager.”

Pic credit: @jimmyespo/Twitter

Another viewer made the point, “In the middle of all of this, seeing Fraser and Rachel’s dynamic with Captain Lee is honestly so lovely.”

Pic credit: @lauraelaine15/Twitter

Fraser Olender will face off against Camille Lamb

During the next episode of Below Deck, Fraser will face off against Camille about her work ethic and accuse her of being “f**king mental.”

Viewers have watched Camille complain about being pulled in different directions and disliking her role as deck/stew.

Fraser, along with other crew members, have voiced their negative opinions on Camille‘s work ethic which will be compounded in Fraser’s talk with her.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.