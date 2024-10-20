Did RHOC alum Elizabeth Vargas DM Jim Bellino for a date then leak their photo to the press?

Jim Bellino and Elizabeth Vargas caused a stir over the weekend after a photo showed them on a date together, but chances are there won’t be a second one.

According to claims, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum contacted Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband via DM and asked him out on a date.

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, recently discussed that on the latest episode of her podcast and noted that it was a mixup to begin with.

Reportedly, Jim did not know of Elizabeth’s short-live solo season on the franchise.

When the name popped up, he assumed he was talking to another Elizabeth Vargas — the television news journalist.

Upon arrival, he promptly discovered that he was not meeting the brunette beauty, but her namesake with an RHOC connection.

Another shady coincidence was that the alum chose The Quiet Woman for their date — a location that’s been a major topic of conversation this season.

Added to that is the notion that Elizabeth leaked the photo of their date to TMZ, and now she has killed any chance of a second date with Jim.

Jim Bellino slams fake news and affirms ‘Elizabeth Vargas and I are not dating’

Jim Bellino has slammed the fake news about him dating Elizabeth after TMZ published the story and claimed they’ve been dating for roughly one month.

He responded to an Instagram video posted by Sarah Fraser who noted that she spoke with the former RHOC husband and he has refuted the story.

“I just messaged with Jimmy B, he says it is completely untrue,” confirmed Sarah.

Jim also sounded off in the comments adding, “Facts Elizabeth Vargas and I are not dating.”

Pic credit: @thesarahfrasershow/Instagram

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson spills the tea about Elizabeth Vargas

Now that the dating rumors have been cleared up, there’s even more tea to spill about how Jim and Elizabeth’s first date came to be.

Vicki talked about the shady situation on her podcast.

“So supposedly Elizabeth Vargas direct-messaged Jim Bellino and said ‘I’d love to meet up for dinner,'” shared the 62-year-old, who noted Jim had no idea she was affiliated with RHOC.

Jim agreed to meet because he thought he was talking to “Elizabeth Vargas of the news” until he saw her in person at The Quiet Woman and exclaimed, “You’re not the Elizabeth Vargas I thought you were.”

“This Elizabeth Vargas had a picture taken of them and sent it out to the world,” said Vicki.

Jim also confirmed to RHOC alum Kelly Dodd that “they’re not dating” sharing that he went back to Elizabeth’s home after their dinner but nothing happened.

Do you think Elizabeth Vargas set up Jim Bellino to try and get back on the show?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.