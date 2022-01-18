Did Pete Davidson take Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini pic? Some fans think so

Kim Kardashian made waves both literally and figuratively with her latest Instagram post. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to sexy bikini pictures, but is her rumored flame, Pete Davidson her latest photographer?

The reality TV personality recently made waves both literally and figuratively on the internet with her latest social media post.

And while normally fans would be talking about her barely-there white two-piece, it’s the shadow of the photographer that has fans zooming in to get a better look.

Did Pete Davidson take Kim Kardashian’s latest bikini pic?

In the latest array of photos to Instagram uploaded by the SKIMS founder, the 41-year-old rocked a tiny white, string bikini against the bright blue skies of the Bahamas.

Captioning the post, “Mother Nature”, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her signature curves while posing in the ocean.

However, it was the photo of Kim laying in the sand that had her followers zooming in.

Clearly, fans had a consensus that Kim’s current rumored flame, SNL comedian, Pete Davidson took the photos.

“Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Not me zooming on the shadow of the photographer to see if it was Pete…”

Fans swarmed Kim’s comments over the mystery photographer. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West recently claimed he wanted to fight Pete Davidson in a song

With Kim enjoying possibly a baecation in the Bahamas with Pete, her ex, Kanye West clearly doesn’t approve of the new relationship.

Despite dating Uncut Gem’s star Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve, it’s clear he still has some strong feelings toward his ex-wife and mother of his four children.

Releasing a song with West Coast rapper, The Game, who reportedly had a past with Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, Ye wasted no time shading his ex’s new beau.

Referring to a car accident back in 2002 that almost took his life, the rapper’s lyrics included, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

Despite the drama with her ex, Kardashian and the 28-year-old actor seem unbothered as they continue on their low-key dates that include Rite Aid runs and $20 pizzas.

“She’s super happy and relaxed with him,” a source told Page Six of the blossoming relationship. “Pete is super humble, down-to-earth. He doesn’t care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself.”