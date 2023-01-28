Did MTV fire Teen Mom star Amber Portwood? Here’s what we know

Amber Portwood has shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers for 15 years but has her time on MTV come to an end?

Rumors have been floating around that Amber has been fired by MTV executives after her Teen Mom Family Reunion co-star, Ashley Jones, leaked a private phone call in which Amber threatened to “mutilate” her.

However, according to an insider, Amber hasn’t been given the boot.

Speaking with In Touch, the source claimed that Amber hasn’t been fired, although MTV is “still working out if she will continue with the show.”

They added that Amber, 32, and MTV are having trouble seeing “eye-to-eye” on some things, particularly when it comes to sharing her personal life with MTV audiences. Reportedly, Amber has a love-hate relationship with filming for Teen Mom.

“There are things she loves [about filming] and things that are really challenging about being on the show,” the insider added.

Teen Mom insiders shut down rumors that Amber Portwood was fired by MTV

Although it looks as though MTV hasn’t fired Amber, her actions did catch the attention of the higher-ups at the network.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that network executives found some of the things Amber said during the call to be “extremely problematic.” Their insider alleged that Amber has yet to start filming again until things get “worked out.”

During an October 2022 phone conversation, Amber threatened Ashley. The call took place following filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Familly Reunion.

Amber threatened Ashley Jones in leaked phone conversation

While the cast was being transported back to their hotels, Ashley reportedly twerked at the van in which Amber was riding, which didn’t sit well with the Teen Mom OG alum.

Amber told Ashley that she had “f**ked with the wrong b***h” during the call and threatened to have Ashley fired. “You’re gone. Your money’s out, b***h. You’re gone. Next f**king season, watch!” Amber screamed.

This season of Teen Mom Family Reunion has been a dramatic one, to say the least. Viewers watched Briana DeJesus get into a physical scuffle with Ashley, getting both ladies and their moms sent home for violating their contracts.

Amber inserted herself into the drama after Ashley and 16 + Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott had a serious discussion about their online beef. Amber tried to offer Kiaya advice by telling her to toughen up, but Kiaya was hurt by her comments and walked away in tears.

Amber and Kiaya later worked through their issues during a private conversation away from the other moms in the house.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.