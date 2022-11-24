Did Mia Thornton just quit The Real Housewives of Potomac?

RHOP star Mia Thornton might be leaving the show, fans react. Pic credit: Bravo

Mia Thornton got a big reaction from The Real Housewives of Potomac fans yesterday.

In a public statement, the reality star said, “For the sake of my children, my family, friends, staff and business partners. I have to move on.”

Her statement came a few days after the last episode of the show aired, titled Beef Is Served.

Mia invited all the ladies to Miami. The first night, she asked them to go to Bar One, owned by Peter Thomas. Fans of the franchise will recall that he is The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s alum Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband.

Mia spoke to Peter before going, and he told her that he had beef with Wendy Osefo because she didn’t get back to him after they had a business meeting.

However, when Peter came to the table to say hi to everyone, he didn’t voice his frustration to Wendy.

RHOP: Mia Thornton asked Wendy Osefo to fight her

Mia took it upon herself to bring the so-called issue to her co-star. She told Wendy about her conversation with Peter. And she told the professor that she should have called Peter to tell him she was coming to town.

Wendy explained that as she wasn’t coming to Miami to do business with Peter, she didn’t owe him a call. She explained that the only man who should be concerned with her whereabouts is her husband.

Mia got defensive and proceeded to tell her that she was the only black woman in the boardroom, implying that she should take advice from her.

Wendy answered, “Girl I’m the only Black female that is a professor at Johns Hopkins. And I’m the youngest professor at Johns Hopkins. So don’t tell me how to be a boss because I am a fu**ing boss.”

At this point, Mia threw her drink in Wendy’s face. She got up from her chair, asked Wendy to get up, and also tried to hit The Tears from My Mother author with her bag.

After the episode aired, Mia got a lot of backlash from fans. This could explain why she seems to be stepping away from the show.

Mia Thornton said she had to move on

Mia posted a quote in her story that said, “I had to make you uncomfortable, otherwise you would have never moved. – God”

She added an explanation underneath, saying, “When you had to fight your whole life to make it out, you no longer remain in places that bring out what you worked so hard to overcome.”

Mia explained that she wanted to protect her friends and family as well as her businesses. The Amilleon London shop owner said it was time for her to move on.

Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

She posted the same picture and wrote, “Next chapter.”

If Mia was trying to garner sympathy, she got none from fans.

RHOP fans say that Mia Thornton should move on

Some RHOP fans took to the comment section and faulted Mia. They said that she should move on from the show. Some pointed out that last season she did the same. She said she was quitting, but fans felt she only did that to get sympathy.

Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

Another fan pointed out that Mia has been messy. She accused Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband of hitting on her when he wasn’t and after she started something with Wendy for no apparent reason.

Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

Some fans also said that they were unfollowing Mia.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.