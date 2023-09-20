Did Mary and Brandan have their baby? Here’s what we know

If there’s one couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way who have no business getting married or having kids right now, it’s Brandan and Mary DeNuccio, but here we are.

After months of speculation, the recent episode confirmed that Mary was pregnant, and the young couple could not have been happier about the news.

However, keep in mind that the show was filmed long ago, so has the pair already welcomed their first child?

Some viewers are still reeling from the episode, as people assumed Brandan and Mary would have called it quits by now.

We’ve seen the red flags in their relationship, especially from Mary, who is extremely jealous and has a way of manipulating Brandan by crying and hyperventilating when he brings up a topic she doesn’t like.

Brandan has major jealousy issues as well, but that’s not the only problem the couple has to contend with.

The 23-year-old American aired concerns that they had run out of cash and desperately needed a way to make money.

Given their major relationship issues and financial crisis, who would have thought that they would add a baby to the mix?

Did Mary and Brandan already have their baby?

Mary and Brandan’s pregnancy news might have shocked viewers, but the couple had it all planned out.

However, a lot of time has passed since then, so did Mary already give birth?

Don’t expect the couple or anyone on the cast to spill that tea, since they signed an NDA that forbids them from giving anything away on the show.

Furthermore, the couple is already on thin ice with the network after word got out months ago that they tied the knot.

However, we found some clues on social media that seem to indicate that they’ve had their baby.

The duo have posted recent videos on TikTok, and Mary isn’t pregnant in any of them.

However, a Live video from Mary, which was posted late last year might be the biggest clue.

90 Day Fiance viewers heard a baby crying during Mary’s Livestream

The 90 Day Fiance newbie did a Livestream in August of 2022 while making a protein shake for Brandan.

We didn’t see Brandan on camera but at one point we heard a baby crying in the background. However, Mary quickly clicked the mute button to block out the sound.

When she unmuted the video, her followers started to ask about the baby in the background.

“I don’t have baby yet, we are planning to have a baby,” responded the Filipina.

However, she didn’t explain who the baby we heard crying in the background belonged to.

Meanwhile, it seems Mary was trying to strategically hide her belly in the video as she positioned the blender and the large protein shake container in front of the camera.

That could mean she had recently given birth and hadn’t yet dropped the baby weight, but until that’s confirmed all we can do is speculate.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.