Did MAFS sleuths find the producer who got fired because of Austin?

A lot of drama happened on Married at First Sight this season, the problem is that it all occurred behind the scenes.

We learned that Austin Reed got a little too close with his producer, and it was the last straw for his wife, Becca Haley.

To be clear, Austin and the producer were never accused of having anything more than a close friendship.

However, after Becca called out her husband on camera for hanging out with the producer during a night out, the mystery woman was allegedly fired.

The first half of the reunion has already played out with no mention of the producer, and something tells us we won’t get much information about that in Part 2 either.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, have internet sleuths already found the identity of the producer at the center of the scandal?

MAFS fans are curious about the producer who was allegedly fired because of Austin

The Season 17 tea has been piping hot as the cast spilled the secret about their deceptive plot during Part 1 of the reunion.

However, while we’re still digesting all of that, it hasn’t distracted viewers from another scandal that rocked Season 17.

A conversation about the show kicked off on Instagram, and one commenter said, “I still wanna see the producer who Austin was getting with.”

That garnered responses from other viewers who were also curious about the mystery producer.

That’s when someone sent the profile link to a LinkedIn page allegedly belonging to the woman in question.

Someone responded, “Looked her up, she’s very pretty. Interestingly, she was a Senior Field Producer for Lifetime.”

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Is this the MAFS producer who was fired from the show?

We know you’re curious, so let’s get into the mystery woman’s identity, but remember that this is all alleged.

The LinkedIn profile sent by the Instagram user belongs to a woman named Constance Atton, who resides in Denver, Colorado with her job title listed as a field producer.

Constance has in her bio that she’s a “trilingual television producer with both field and post-experience. A travel enthusiast who loves meeting new people and highlighting their stories.”

However, her work history ties her not just to Married at First Sight but specifically to Season 17.

Under her list of experiences, Constance claims the title of a full-time Senior Field Producer at Kinetic Content, the company that produces MAFS.

She also included a timeline for working with the production company, “Nov 2022 – Apr 2023 · 6 mos,” adding that the show she worked on was “Married At First Sight – Lifetime (Season 17).”

We also did a little more digging and found Constance on Instagram, and while her account is private we noticed that she’s followed by Season 17 star Michael Shiakallis and expert Dr. Pia Holec.

So far, though, there’s no solid proof that this is the woman behind the scandal.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.