Did Larissa Lima really get detained by ICE? 90 Day Fiance star accused of fakery

Speculation is brewing regarding whether or not Larissa Lima really got detained by ICE. The 90 Day Fiance star is being accused of fakery by a fan determined to get to the truth.

The reality TV star was taken into custody over the weekend. Larissa was detained as she was renting a U-Haul in Las Vegas to move to Colorado with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols. Lindsay Feldman, Larissa’s rep, confirmed the news to People magazine. A spokesperson for ICE did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

Lindsay explained that it was nothing more than a misunderstanding, and Larissa’s legal team got everything straightened out. Eric and Larissa were cleared to proceed with their fresh-start-move to Colorado.

Larissa’s video to fans

Not long after her release, Larissa posted a video on Instagram, letting fans know she was doing just fine. The Brazilian beauty claimed all was good, and the people at ICE treated her nicely.

Larissa thanked fans for their prayers and support during her latest ordeal. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star didn’t go into details regarding her experience. She kept things short and sweet.

Eric shared his own video to his Instagram with the caption, “NOT EVEN ICE can tame my girl.”

Is it all smoke and mirrors?

The Instagram account @90day_yahooboy reposted Larissa’s video with the word SCAMMER written under it.

“Calling ICE public information office to verify Larissa’s arrest. You’re not going to believe how deep this script runs,” reads the caption of the video, with #Larissaisascammer #Scarmen #Brazilianscammers also written.

The post’s comment section became flooded with users sharing their two cents about Larissa being accused of faking being detained by ICE. Several users were not surprised at the claim, while others called out jealousy over Larissa finding happiness.

One user declared that it was easy to tell Larissa was lying when she called ICE nice. Another called the TLC personality a con artist.

Fans didn’t just call out Larissa. Many called out TLC, the network behind 90 Day Fiance and its several spin-off shows, for allowing such fakery on the show. The outrage is over using such a hot button topic for nothing more than ratings and publicity. Plus the blatant lying.

As of now, @90day_yahooboy does not have concrete information that Larissa Lima faked being detained by ICE. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more to the story than what Larisa or TLC wants fans to believe.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.