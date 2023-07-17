Did Kody and Robyn Brown skip his daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding? Here’s what we know

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown got married over the weekend, but her dad, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, didn’t appear to be in attendance.

After nearly one year of being engaged, Gwendlyn and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, tied the knot on Saturday, and most of the Brown family was on hand to celebrate their special day.

Gwendlyn uploaded a photo of herself and Beatriz sharing a kiss on her Instagram, which she captioned, “say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz.”

Many of Gwendlyn’s siblings and other family members posted pics on Instagram from the soiree, and it’s clear from the photos that a good time was had by all.

Among the attendees were Gwendlyn’s mom, Christine Brown, and her fiance, David Woolley; Janelle Brown and some of her kids, including Hunter, Gabriel, Garrison, and Logan and his wife Michelle; Meri Brown and her child Leon; and Gwendlyn’s siblings Ysabel, Truely, Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron, and Aspyn and her husband Mitch.

As Janelle noted in an Instagram post shared on Monday morning, her daughters Madison and Savanah weren’t in attendance because they were unable to make the trip from North Carolina to Utah for the weekend. (Savanah is currently living with Madison, her husband Caleb, and their three kids, Axel, Evie, and Joey.)

Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wife Robyn skip Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding

Interestingly, however, Kody, 54, and his last wife standing, Robyn, 44, weren’t included in any of the photos shared online. It also appears that Gwendlyn’s brother, Paedon, didn’t show up either.

Kody not attending Gwendlyn’s wedding wouldn’t be that shocking — Gwendlyn stated earlier this year that she “tends to dislike” her father, after all.

During a YouTube video, Gwendlyn told her subscribers that she and Kody had their differences in the past and that her feelings towards her dad are “very flip-floppy.”

Not only that, but Gwendlyn’s wife, Beatriz, isn’t crazy about her father-in-law either. During another YouTube video, Beatriz joined Gwendlyn and admitted that she isn’t too fond of the father of 18.

“Kody’s an interesting character,” Beatriz admitted. “He is, uh, energetic and fun. Um, he’s a fun guy. I just… sometimes, when he says certain things, I just don’t like it.”

In addition, Beatriz admitted that she’s not happy with the way Kody speaks to Gwendlyn.

“I don’t like the way that he talks to [Gwendlyn] at all,” Beatriz added.

The rest of the Brown family had a blast celebrating Gwendlyn and Beatriz

While Kody and Robyn stayed behind in Flagstaff, the rest of the Brown family lived it up over the weekend to celebrate Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s nuptials.

Christine looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder pink pantsuit, and Mykelti and Tony showed off their massive weight loss, bringing along their three kids, Avalon, Archer, and Ace.

The nuptials took place at an outdoor venue with beautiful views of the mountains in the background. The guests had fun with an on-site photo booth and danced the night away as they enjoyed dinner and drinks.

Although Kody and Robyn were no-shows, Gwendlyn told her fans that her dad and “mom” Robyn would be invited despite the struggles in their relationships.

“I don’t know if they’ll want to come [to my wedding],” Gwendlyn said in an April 2023 YouTube video. “[Beatriz and I have] kind of been, like, shunned. I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.