Did Kody and Robyn Brown leave Sister Wives for good? Here’s what we know

Rumors have been swirling about the future of Sister Wives.

With several shifts in the Brown family’s dynamic, viewers have been curious whether the long-running TLC show will continue.

In recent seasons, we’ve watched Kody Brown get kicked to the curb by three of his wives – Meri, Janelle, and Christine – and off-camera, the Browns lost their son, Garrison Brown, to suicide.

Kody’s fourth and final wife, Robyn Brown, got emotional when Meri decided to finally break things off with Kody.

Robyn admitted to media outlets that Kody’s multiple divorces were taking a toll on their marriage, leaving us wondering whether they have what it takes to make their now-monogamous marriage last.

With so much turmoil among the once-polygamous family of 22, will Kody and Robyn take part in Season 19 of Sister Wives?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Sister Wives viewers debate whether Robyn and Kody Brown will return to TLC

Some Sister Wives viewers have heard through the grapevine that Kody and Robyn Brown – the two last spouses standing – are leaving the show for good.

In a recent Reddit thread, one Sister Wives fan proposed, “I heard Robin and [Kody] left the show is this true?”

In response, other Sister Wives viewers chimed in, and many felt as though Kody and Robyn would stick around for at least another season, mostly because of financial factors.

“Sobyn and Kotex leaving is highly doubtful,” surmised one fan of the show. “It’s the only source of main income besides his firearm business.”

Another one of Robyn’s critics commented that she’s “too greedy” to give up her TLC paycheck.

Speaking of financial factors and greed, one Redditor commented that Robyn and Kody are in debt due to Robyn’s penchant for shopping.

As far as Kody is concerned, another Sister Wives fan commented that the father of 18 won’t opt out of filming for TLC’s cameras.

“Kody will not give up tv voluntarily for 2 reasons: 1) the money, as many have said; and 2) his pathological need for attention. He wants to be on tv,” added u/CocoGesundheit.

“That need is, I’m convinced, what drove him to pursue the show in the first place, more than the idea of presenting polygamy to the world,” their comment continued. “He’ll do anything to stay on tv.”

Christine Brown vows she’ll never share a couch with Kody and Robyn on Sister Wives again

When it comes to Robyn and Kody continuing to film for Sister Wives, there are plenty of factors to take into consideration.

That includes whether Robyn and Kody would feel comfortable enough to film alongside Kody’s ex-wives and the older kids who Robyn has lost contact with.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine and Janelle opened up about the possibility of filming with their ex-husband and his favorite wife, Robyn.

Christine told ET’s Deidre Behar that for the sake of their kids, she and Janelle would film with Kody and Robyn, even in the same room as each other at times.

“And there’s going to be times where we’re in the same room together, and you’ll see in the next season, there’s a few times where we’re all in the same room together,” Christine shared.

Although Christine teased that things remained civil throughout filming next to her ex and his favored spouse, one thing she flat-out refused to do was share a couch with Kody or Robyn for confessionals.

“I would sit with Janelle on a couch anytime, but I would not interview with them anymore. They don’t need to know what’s in my heart and what’s in my soul,” Christine admitted to Deidre Behar.

“They already did that, and I’m not interested in them being in my life.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.