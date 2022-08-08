Did Kim Kardashian lie about losing weight for Marilyn Monroe dress? Here’s why critics think so

Some critics believe that Kim Kardashian lied about her weight loss for the Marilyn Monroe dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey /CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian wowed her fans and gave her haters fuel earlier this year when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Happy Birthday dress to the Met Gala.

Though some were upset that she was potentially damaging such an iconic artifact (though the museum has confirmed that she did not damage the dress), others were concerned about a different type of damage.

Kim revealed that she had strictly dieted and lost about 16 pounds in three weeks just to wear the dress to the Met.

Some people, such as actress Lili Reinhart, spoke out about the dangers of diet culture and how she should never have said that she lost so much weight.

However, she later revealed that she looked at wearing the dress the same way actors prepared for a role and contributed her weight loss to role preparation.

She later added that she continued to eat healthily and work out and lost some additional weight, though some critics aren’t sure she even lost 16 pounds to begin with based on her recent DEXA body scan.

Did Kim Kardashian lie about her weight loss?

The Sun reports that the results of her body scan resulted in some questioning if she really lost weight for the Met Gala.

The body scan uses x-rays to scan bone density and other health measurements, including body fat percentage and weight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Some critics noticed that on May 10, 2021, at her last scan, Kim weighed 124.2 pounds, while on August 3, 2022, for her most recent scan, she weighed 114.7 pounds.

Based on the difference in the weights, this caused some to believe that she was lying about how much weight she lost and that she wasn’t achieving results through dieting or working out like she said she was.

However, at least one person did point out that it’s likely that her weight fluctuated, and she could have lost weight and gained it back.

Kim Kardashian talks lifestyle and health following weight loss

Kim did confirm on The TODAY show that she was still monitoring her diet and health and had lost additional pounds.

“It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then, afterward, I continued to eat really healthy. I mean, I’m down 21 pounds now,” she revealed after the Met Gala.

However, she also admitted that she doesn’t plan on losing any more weight; she is just focused on being healthier and cutting out unhealthy foods.

“I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods, and I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.