Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reconcile? Former couple spotted back together weeks after split

Former couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio have reunited after it came to light that the busy pair had called it quits.

The 28-year-old Hulu star was recently spotted with the Puerto Rican artist sparking reconciliation rumors.

Monsters and Critics reported on the couple in December of 2023 when news first broke that they had split.

Sources claimed there was no bad blood between them and that they had called off their relationship because things fizzled out.

Neither Bad Bunny nor Kendall confirmed that they had broken up, but then again, the ultra-private pair are not ones to publicly dish about their relationship.

However, after being apart for a short time, it seems the model and the Dakiti singer are willing to give their relationship another shot.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together after their breakup

Kendall and Bad Bunny couldn’t stay away from each other for too long because a few weeks after calling it quits, they were spotted together.

According to TMZ, the couple — who almost made it to the one-year mark before their split — rang in the new year together.

The pair was not alone but spent time together with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, who are close friends with Kendall and Bad Bunny.

Sources told the media outlet that Bad Bunny and The Kardashians star remained close after their split, and opted to welcome 2014 together in the Caribbean while on vacation with their friends.

Despite the happy reunion, the exes are not officially back together, as nothing romantic happened between them on the trip.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February of 2023 and were later spotted on several date nights together.

However, in November, fans noticed that the pair hadn’t been spotted out in public for quite some time, and sources later confirmed that they had split.

The Kardashian’s star Kendall Jenner is ready for ‘love and laughter’ in 2024

Kendall’s recent Instagram post might be the best indicator that she is excited about her love life.

The model shared a slew of photos from her Caribbean getaway along with a message about her hopes for 2024.

“years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come,” wrote Kendall.

Kendall Jenner shares a New Year’s message. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Before ending the message, she told her 294 million Instagram users to “go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️.”

“2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence,” she added.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.