Did Kathy Hilton just confirm she’ll be back next season of the RHOBH?

The People’s Choice Awards were yesterday, and most of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was there.

The show was nominated for the people’s choice for The Reality Show of 2022.

Before the show, many interviewees tried to get what they could out of the reality stars. And, lucky for viewers, Kathy Hilton may have spilled just a little bit.

Kathy spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed that she felt very excited and honored to be at the People’s Choice Awards.

The child actress was asked, “Have you started filming next season, and if you haven’t why not?”

Kathy said that she didn’t believe they had started filming. She said, “I don’t believe that anyone’s starting, hum, I’d say for another month.”

During the interview, Kathy was also asked if she thought Lisa Rinna should return for another season.

Kathy Hilton reveals if she wants Lisa Rinna to return to RHOBH

The socialite had said after the reunion that she won’t go back to the show if the bullies were returning — talking about Erika Jayne and Lisa.

She told Lisa at the reunion that she lied about everything she allegedly said about her sister. She challenged the soap opera actress to take a lie detector test.

She also told Lisa, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

However, Kathy toned it down a bit during Tuesday’s PCAs. She said it wasn’t for her to decide if Lisa should come back to the show, explaining, “That’s up to Universal, NBC, Andy Cohen, and Bravo.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are not talking

Kathy additionally confirmed what RHOBH viewers were suspecting and dreading— she and Kyle are still on the outs.

The socialite said that she was excited to see the cast and that she hadn’t spoken to her sister in a while. She said that they have texted here and there, but no real progress was made.

The sisters had a falling out after Lisa reported that Kathy had a meltdown during the cast trip in Aspen and said some horrible things about Kyle. Lisa accused Kathy of saying that she wanted to end Kyle and her family.

Kathy admitted to being angry and saying that she thought her sister hated her, but she denied saying all the things Lisa alleged.

Kathy even threw some shade at Lisa during the People’s Choice Awards.

And if she knows filming will start in a month, then maybe that means the fan-favorite is returning to the show.

Lisa, on the other hand, said that her encounter with Kathy at the PCAs was “Awkward.” It can be assumed that many RHOBH fans wished that the cameras were rolling to capture it all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.