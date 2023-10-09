Did Christine Brown’s former sister wives attend her wedding? Here’s who was in attendance and who skipped out

Christine Brown became Mrs. Woolley over the weekend, and it has Sister Wives viewers wondering who was on the guest list.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine and David Woolley tied the knot on Saturday, October 7, in a “fairytale” ceremony at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

The newlyweds said “I Do” before 300 friends and family members for the outdoor nuptials and celebrated their reception under a lighted tent featuring an autumn-themed color scheme.

While Christine and David were celebrating their momentous occasion, Kody and Robyn Brown likely spent their Saturday tending to Kody’s kidney.

And while we aren’t surprised that Kody and Robyn weren’t on the guest list, there was at least one of Christine’s former family members who was in attendance.

Janelle Brown showed up to support her former sister wife-turned-BFF, Christine, on her wedding day.

Janelle Brown attends Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding in Utah

In photos shared by PEOPLE, Janelle posed with Christine for a beautiful photo op next to the blushing bride.

Janelle wore a floor-length, dusty rose-hued dress featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled sleeves for the special occasion. The 54-year-old TLC star was all smiles for the photo, looking radiant and genuinely happy for Christine.

On her Instagram feed, Janelle uploaded a photo of the gorgeous venue where Christine and David became husband and wife, overlooking a lake and mountains behind the newlyweds’ wedding arbor.

In the caption, Janelle wrote, “Moab, UT in all its splendor. Such a beautiful place, especially as the sun is setting.”

Was Christine’s former sister wife Meri Brown in attendance for her nuptials?

We know Kody and Robyn weren’t in attendance, and Janelle was, so that just leaves Meri Brown – was Kody’s first wife in attendance to celebrate Christine and David’s special day? It turns out she was not.

On the day of Christine and David’s wedding, Meri took to Instagram to reveal that her brother, Adam Barber — who was once married to Janelle before she married Kody — had passed away two days prior due to cancer.

It’s understandable that Meri would be unavailable in the days following her brother’s passing, but whether or not Meri was invited isn’t clear. Still, we’re betting she didn’t get an invitation in the mail.

Christine and Meri’s relationship has been strained for many years

Given Meri and Christine’s history, it’s not likely Christine wanted Meri at her wedding, and we surmise Meri wouldn’t have wanted to be there either.

Last year, Christine spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar after splitting from Kody and revealed, “I won’t be close with Meri anymore, not really.”

“We’re just very different, and so I won’t be really having that much to do with Meri so much,” Christine continued. “I just don’t see that there’s a friendship for us.”

In another interview with Christina Garibaldi from US Weekly, Christine noted that her fractured relationship with Meri hadn’t changed much after leaving Kody and that she “hadn’t really spoken with” Meri either.

At the end of the day, Christine and David acknowledged that planning their wedding was stressful, and they knew their guest list wouldn’t be approved by everyone, especially with such large families on both sides.

“There’s been so many moving pieces with people coming and not coming, and then you’re always going to offend someone,” Christine told PEOPLE.

“There’s always family drama,” David added.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.