Did Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis secretly elope? Here’s why Teen Mom OG fans think they did

Teen Mom OG fans think that Cheyenne Floyd and her fiance Zach Davis might have already tied the knot.

Cheyenne and Zach’s romantic relationship has played out on Teen Mom OG the past few seasons.

Off-camera, the couple is engaged and has welcomed their first baby together, a son named Ace. Cheyenne also has a daughter, Ryder, from her previous relationship with Cory Wharton.

This season on Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as Zach proposed to Cheyenne at their baby sprinkle for baby Ace.

Zach Davis announces new home build with ‘wife’ Cheyenne Floyd

Zach, who is pursuing a career as a realtor, recently shared some exciting news on his Instagram page — he and Cheyenne are building their first home together.

Zach shared two pics of himself and Cheyenne, happily posing on their property where they’ve recently broken ground.

But the pics weren’t what caught the attention of Teen Mom OG followers – it was Zach’s caption.

“Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss down some dirt and built a home,” Zach captioned the post.

Several Teen Mom OG fans noticed that Zach referred to Cheyenne as his wife rather than his fiancee.

Teen Mom OG fans think Cheyenne and Zach eloped

Zach’s choice of wording prompted his fans to begin asking whether he and Cheyenne already tied the knot.

“Wife? Wtf 😳 did I miss that[?]” asked one of Zach’s followers.

Another asked, “Got married already?”

One fan didn’t seem fazed by the fact and commented “It’s the fact you called her your WIFE for me. ❤”

“Did you get married[?]” asked another Teen Mom OG fan.

Comments on Zach’s post in which he called Cheyenne his wife. Pic credit: @z.terrel/Instagram

Zach finally provided some insight when he responded to one comment from a fan who wished him and Cheyenne congratulations for getting married.

“@z.terrel did we skip the wedding part… Must [have] missed that bit 😂 congratulations tho guys,” the comment read.

Zach cleared up the confusion and replied, “@cordialc93 haha nah just tired of the fiancee word 😂”

Back in the spring, Zach and Cheyenne seemingly revealed their wedding date during a YouTube video, in which their countdown calendar was spotted by an eagle-eyed viewer.

In September, Zach set up the sweetest surprise for Cheyenne to commemorate their upcoming wedding. Zach set up a block calendar that read, “365 days until Mr. & Mrs.” along with a bottle of wine, a bouquet of flowers in a vase, and several photos surrounding it all.

Cheyenne and Zach have locked in their wedding date for next year. Earlier this year Cheyenne revealed, “We have finally locked in a venue and we’ve booked a date. We’re going to get married next year and [sic] now that we’ve kind of locked things in.”

