Did Candiace Dillard Bassett get fired from Real Housewives of Potomac?

Candiace Dillard Bassett has been a star on Real Housewives of Potomac for four seasons, but has her reign of villainy come to an end?

Andy Cohen famously told Candiace, “You are a disaster on Twitter,” but now it looks like she is using social media to convey a message. Was she fired? Is she leaving the show voluntarily?

Fans believe the tweet is connected to her future on RHOP, and Candiace has yet to confirm or deny this rumor.

Candiace’s cryptic tweet had fans worried

Just last month, the gossip site, Bravo and Cocktails, published a report that Candiace was on the chopping block in Potomac.

“This problematic east coast housewife who has been on the show for a few seasons now is rumored not to be getting her contract renewed for the new season,” a source revealed. “With filming slated to begin within the next month or so, producers have finally recognized that the trouble she has caused/has gotten herself into has not been a good look for the overall franchise.”

At the time, Candiace responded to quickly dispel any rumors of her being fired.

There were also rumors in 2020 of Candiace being fired after her physical altercation and following lawsuit with co-star Monique Samuels.

Then, on March 2, the Drive Back singer posted a very vague tweet, and followers immediately assumed this was an announcement that she was leaving the show.

She also retweeted Bravo superfan and author Dave Quinn’s reply to her post, which read, “Life has a plan and we’re often the last to know about it. But take solace in knowing that what lies ahead is the path for which you were destined.”

Candiace is not one to hold her tongue, so her silence speaks volumes to viewers who wonder if the rumors were true that she was on the chopping block.

Radio host and friend of Candiace said she will be back next season

“I would wager a bet, a very small bet but Candiace and I were texting this week and she says that she is getting ready to film. I think Candiace is coming back 100%. And I think Mia [Thornton] is coming back. I don’t know why you would mess with that cast,” podcast host Sarah Fraser said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Sarah and some of the Potomac Housewives, including Candiace, have a text relationship. She said the songstress wrote to her, saying, “I’m doing well. Getting ready for Real Housewives of Potomac yet again, and working on new music.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.