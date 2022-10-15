Did Briana DeJesus break up with her Teen Mom security guard boyfriend? Here’s what we know

Briana hinted that she broke up with her boyfriend, Bobby Scott, a former Teen Mom security guard. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has seemingly split from her boyfriend, Bobby Scott, a former Teen Mom security guard.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana teased her relationship with a then-unidentified Bobby in July 2022. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Briana shared a screenshot of flowers and a sweet love note from her “baby.”

Next, she soft-launched her man on IG, this time sharing a video of the back of his head but still keeping his identity under wraps. By the end of July, Briana was ready to share her boyfriend’s face with the public, sharing a video of a much-older Bobby as they drove in the car.

Now, it looks like Briana and Bobby have already gone their separate ways. Fan page Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram first shared the news, claiming that the couple called it quits after nine months of dating.

Briana recently took to Twitter, where she shared a message with her followers, seemingly implying that she and Bobby were through.

“Why do I always focus on one person?” Briana asked, adding, “Give them 100 of me way too quickly.. wish I had a roaster. I hate being a lover girl.”

When one of Briana’s Twitter followers related to her tweet, she alluded to the fact that she may have “abandonment issues,” tweeting, “B***h same! The moment I get any type of ick I am out the dooooor but that can also mean I have abandonment issues lmao.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana and Bobby’s relationship caused mass firing among Teen Mom employees

Briana and Bobby’s relationship came at a cost, as Monsters and Critics previously reported. Bobby, a security guard for the Teen Mom franchise when he met Briana, was forbidden from dating a cast member and vice versa; but that didn’t stop the couple.

However, their romance meant multiple Teen Mom crew members lost their jobs. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Shortly after her relationship with Bobby went public, Briana admitted that she was in her “first real, mature relationship,” adding that she felt she was dating with a purpose for the first time in her life. Whether Briana will remain single or is on the hunt for a new man remains to be seen.

