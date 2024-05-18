Did Below Deck Season 11 break the crew turnover record? That’s a question on some Below Deck fans’ minds, as only two episodes remain in the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry Titheradge talked about the high crew turnover, indicating the season might be record-breaking.

Chief stew Fraser Olender and bosun Ben Willoughby have also addressed the hot topic, alluding to familiar faces returning and several crew members going home.

However, as the final chapter begins, we can’t help but wonder about what all three Below Deck stars have said.

After all, only three people are left on Below Deck Season 11, and a familiar face has yet to join the St. David crew.

Here’s what we know about the Below Deck Season 11 crew turnover.

No, Season 11 of Below Deck did not break any records, but it ranks among the seasons with the most crew exits.

Three has become the magic number of crew members who leave the show, either by choice or because they were fired.

Below Deck Season 11 hit that with stew Cat Baugh opting to leave early, while chef Anthony Iracane and bosun Jared Woodin were fired by Captain Kerry.

Honestly, Below Deck fans were certain that stew Barbie Pascual would be fired or quit, given her struggles with Fraser. However, the end is almost here, and Barbie hasn’t gone anywhere.

Considering only one charter remains, it’s a safe bet no more crew members will leave Below Deck, making it not a record-breaking season for crew exits.

More Below Deck shows with high crew turnover

Only a handful of Below Deck seasons in the franchise are tied with Season 11 regarding crew turnover rate.

Below Deck Season 3 held the record for the highest crew turnover for a long time when Captain Lee Rosbach fired deckhand Dane Jackson and chef Leon Walker. Deckhand Don Abenante opted to leave on his own accord before the season was over.

Below Deck Med Season 5 saw Lara Flumiani leave after the first charter, while chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran and chief stew Hannah Ferrier were fired.

Below Deck Season 8 also had three crew members who did not last the entire season, but, to be honest, one kind of doesn’t count. Deckhand Avery Russell left less than 24 hours in due to a family emergency, and deckhand Shane Coopersmith and stew Elizabeth Frankini were fired.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 saw three people get fired when Captain Jason Chambers fired Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne for sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. Fan favorite Adam Kodra was also fired after a serious mishap with the anchor.

Crew turnover certainly makes the Below Deck seasons more interesting. Perhaps one day, the three crew members exiting in a season will be broken.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.