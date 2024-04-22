Did Angela and Michael get fired? 90 Day Fiance viewers question their absence on Happily Ever After?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s volatile storyline is missing this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and viewers are taking notice.

Angela and Michael’s relationship has played out for years on several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, and like it or not, we were promised more of their storyline in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?.

A trailer for Season 8 of the flagship series spinoff debuted in February 2024, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come for Angela and Michael.

In their segment, the up-and-down couple teased that Michael’s spousal visa interview at the Embassy went awry.

After waiting three years for the interview, the “most important day of their lives” is upon Michael and Angela, and as Angela hinted, “If that visa is denied, it’s over.”

The clip caused us to believe that Michael was denied his visa as Angela tossed her head back in exasperation when Michael approached her after completing his interview.

We’re already six episodes into Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and have yet to see Angela and Michael on our TV screens.

So does this mean we shouldn’t expect to see the franchise’s most controversial couple at all this season?

90 Day Fiance viewers think Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi were given the boot

Quite a few 90 Day Fiance viewers think that’s the case because they believe Angela and Michael have been fired from the franchise.

Following Sunday night’s episode, titled The Itsy Bitsy Liar, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss whether TLC may have given Angela and Michael the boot.

Taking notice of Angela and Michael’s absence so far this season, one viewer wrote, “Guess Angela and Michael did get fired and we got super lucky!”

Another fan of the show surmised that perhaps Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s appearance this season was a last-ditch effort to replace Angela and Michael’s storyline.

“Were Sexy Lexi & Loren last-minute add-ons since they obviously fired Michael & Angela?” they pondered. “I mean, they had their own spin-off. Why would they be back on #90DayFiance?!?!?”

Yet another 90 Day Fiance fan wondered whether some legal action is responsible for Angela and Michael’s absence so far this season.

“Is there some kind of legal action going on that prevents Michael and Angela from being shown on #90DayFiance currently?” their tweet asked.

“Because we all know @TLC runs stuff into the ground whether fans want to see it or not. So it’s very weird that TLC is not showing how that couple ended.”

One X user conducted a survey and asked fellow 90 Day Fiance fans, “Did we finally prevail? Did TLC finally remove Angela from this show? I’m starting to feel hopeful that that’s the case and we don’t have to endure her abusive a** anymore. What do you think?”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers voted, and the majority felt that TLC isn’t done with Angela just yet.

Of those who voted, 47 percent voted “Yes, they removed her,” while 52 percent voted, “No, she’ll show up.”

There was another fan of the franchise who believed Loren and Alexei’s appearance was a last-minute substitute for Angela and Michael’s storyline.

“This is cute and all but Loren and Alexei are clearly a last minute thing to cover for Michael and Angela,” they theorized.

“We all know they’re one of the few normal couples with no real drama. Meh,” they added.

90 Day Fiance fans have been begging for Angela to be fired, but she claims the gossip is ‘fake news.’

Talk of Angela being fired by 90 Day Fiance producers has been ongoing for years.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Angela has been paying attention to the chatter on social media.

Angela responded to a comment on social media that stated she was officially fired last year, calling the accusation “fake news.”

So, is Angela and Michael’s storyline a thing of the past, or is TLC holding out before unleashing more of their drama this season on Happily Ever After?

Your guess is as good as ours at this point, but given the ratings Angela and Michael bring to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, something tells us we haven’t seen the last of these two just yet.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.