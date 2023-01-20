Did Amber Portwood quit Teen Mom? Here’s what we know

Amber Portwood has been part of the Teen Mom franchise since 2009, but is the MTV star’s time up on the show?

Arguably one of the most controversial cast members from the Teen Mom franchise, Amber, has found herself at the center of plenty of criticism over the years.

She has faced multiple arrests, including felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and served time in prison for felony possession of a controlled substance. Two of Amber’s arrests were for charges against her exes, Gary Shirley and Andrew Glennon.

Amber physically assaulted Gary during a 2010 episode of Teen Mom OG, slapping, choking, and kicking her ex, leading to an investigation, which resulted in her arrest. Amber also reportedly attacked Andrew with a machete while he was holding their then 1-year-old son, James.

Following her arrests, many Teen Mom viewers called for her to be fired by MTV because of her actions. In fact, her critics even started an online petition on change.org calling for her termination.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, sources reveal that Amber has possibly beaten MTV to the punch and quit the show.

Sources claim Amber Portwood has left the Teen Mom franchise

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, “Amber has told people she is absolutely out at the show, that she already quit and gave notice to MTV.”

Another source told the publication that Amber has yet to make a move but is “weighing her options.” Apparently, Amber is interested in a career in real estate and flipping houses.

Was Amber Portwood fired by MTV?

Other sources claim that MTV has fired Amber after an October 2022 phone conversation with her Teen Mom Family Reunion castmate, Ashley Jones, was leaked, in which she reportedly threatened to “f**k up” Ashley. An excerpt of the phone recording can be heard in the Instagram post below.

Teen Mom viewers took to the comments of the Instagram post to share their two cents on Amber’s possible firing.

“So much for all that growth Amber claimed to have achieved 😆 nah nah nah nah hey hey goodbye 👋,” wrote one critic, mocking Amber’s claims that she’s changed her ways.

Others echoed the sentiment, with another replying, “exactly what I thought 😂 it must’ve expired.”

One also replied, “EXACTLYYYYY.”

Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

Mocking Amber’s conversation with Young + Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott during the last episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, another one of her critics penned, “This the same person giving advice on how to be ‘mature’?”

Amber inserts herself in the Teen Mom Family Reunion drama

Episode 3 of Teen Mom Family Reunion was an intense one. Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones were involved in a physical altercation after their moms, Roxanne and Tea had an argument at dinner.

The dramatic scene played out as MTV’s cameras captured the ladies being held back by security and eventually separated from the rest of the cast, being sent to different hotels.

Amber inserted herself into the drama after Kiaya and Ashley exchanged words, telling Kiaya to handle the situation more maturely. While Amber felt she was trying to help her, Kiaya took it as a personal attack. This led to Amber explaining herself in a private conversation later in the episode. The two eventually worked out their differences.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.