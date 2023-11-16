Did 90 Day Fiance star Gino cheat on Jasmine? Here’s what we know

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have a history of tossing cheating allegations at each other over the years.

While Gino has suspected that Jasmine has been unfaithful to him — particularly with her ex, Dane — the tables turned during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

During 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 6, we watched an explosive argument ensue between these two after Jasmine found makeup in Gino’s car.

On the ride home, after Jasmine met Gino’s family for the first time, Jasmine dropped her phone in the car.

As Jasmine reached down to pick it up, she inadvertently found a tube of lip gloss, which she adamantly denied belonged to her.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jasmine questioned Gino about the lip gloss, but he didn’t think it was a big deal and claimed he didn’t know how it got there.

Gino wrote it off as one of his co-worker’s or possibly a friend’s and called Jasmine’s reaction “crazy.”

But in true Jasmine fashion, she wasn’t buying Gino’s story and flipped out, calling him a “f***ing cheater” and continued to scream and cry that she wanted to go back home to Panama.

The scene ended with Jasmine sobbing alone in a parking lot as she waited for an Uber while Gino returned home.

Jasmine’s reaction surely would convince many viewers that Gino was guilty of cheating, but was he really? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Was Jasmine Pineda’s suspicion correct that Gino Palazzolo cheated on her?

Before Gino met Jasmine, he admittedly paid for sugar babies online but maintained that he never interacted with other women once he and Jasmine began dating.

However, Jasmine did catch Gino texting a former sugar baby behind her back.

Additionally, although it’s not considered cheating, Gino was guilty of sending nude photos of Jasmine to his ex, which ultimately cost her her job.

They’ve seemingly put everything behind them, but Jasmine is sticking to her guns regarding the lip gloss fiasco.

Jasmine spoke out following the dramatic 90 Day Fiance lip gloss scene and is sticking to her story that Gino is “guilty” of cheating.

After “Lipstick Gate” played out this week, Jasmine told her Instagram followers that the lipstick was “absolutely not” hers and claimed to have “evidence” to support her plea.

Gino implies that he never cheated as he explains the 90 Day Fiance lip gloss scene

For his part, Gino is also sticking to his story. On his Instagram feed, he uploaded a screenshot of Jasmine finding the lip gloss and, in the caption, explained his stance.

“Happy Monday everyone! 😃pretty intense Scene last night! 😩😭how do you think the lip gloss got under my passenger seat and how long do you think it’s been there?” Gino began.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czl82mkOJNJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“My truck is 2015 MY so I had it 6.5 years before meeting jasmine FYI🤔hope you all have great day! 💯☀️,” Gino added.

Was Gino spending time with other women while Jasmine was still in Panama? Or are Jasmine’s inclinations right that Gino is a cheater?

We may never know the truth, but in the meantime, we’re enjoying watching the drama play out this season on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.