Diana Jenkins in hot red swimsuit enjoys Hawaii

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins is soaking up the sun with her family in scenic Hawaii, wearing a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit with her daughters.

The busy entrepreneur took time from donating large sums of money to plane crash victims to have some quality family fun.

The philanthropist took to her Instagram, where she has a healthy following of 131k and was the star of the show in a hot red swimsuit which clung to her frame and showed her fit figure.

The mother of three was glowing as she posed with her family in the lap of luxury.

She shared a carousel with five photos as she lounged in paradise with blue skies and palm trees in the picturesque background.

Diana let the photos do the talking, opting for a few red flower emojis as the caption.

Diana Jenkins shares views from Hawaii in red swimsuit

The first photo featured Diana, her toddler daughter, and her adult daughter Eneya.

Diana wore a red swimsuit with a Gucci baseball cap. Eneya wore a yellow sun dress over her white bikini and held a small dog in her lap. The trio sat on a toy box as they smiled and posed for the camera.

Diana’s son Innis, who has appeared on the RHOBH for a few scenes, joined his mother and sisters for a family photo. Diana has been back and forth from Hawaii for much of the summer.

In fact, she appeared on the latest reunion from her second home in the Pacific state.

Diana Jenkins reportedly attends RHOBH reunion virtually

Last week, the reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filmed, but one woman was missing from the action: Diana Jenkins.

Best of Bravo, a fan account for all things Bravo-related, broke the news on Instagram that Diana would attend the reunion virtually from Hawaii.

The accompanying caption read, “SO… the woman who has talked a big game and also sued dozens of people isn’t showing up in person to the reunion? 0% surprising #RHOBH.”

A clarifying comment read, “ALSO – Diana allegedly has Covid (but tbh I’m not buying that) haha.”

Without Diana’s physical presence, the reunion still appeared to be explosive, if rumors from Andy Cohen and other RHOBH stars are any indication.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.