Diana Jenkins in green swimsuit enjoys yacht life

Diana Jenkins is rocking a green swimsuit on a yacht with her family. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins rocked a green swimsuit on a yacht, and the family was invited for the vacation fun.

She shared a clip featuring her family on a boat surrounded by water and blue skies.

The clip began with a smiling Diana, wearing a green swimsuit, straw hat, and ultra-reflective sunglasses. She lightly accessorized the green swimsuit with a bracelet and diamond earrings.

She sported pink lip gloss and smiled as the wind blew against her yellow coverup.

Then the clip changed focus to Diana’s son, who took a selfie with his longtime girlfriend, both of whom appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Next, Diana’s longtime beau Asher took the camera, wearing a Hawaii-themed shirt and smiling as he recorded himself.

Diana Jenkins goes snorkeling, enjoys yacht vacation with family

Diana put on some snorkeling equipment, including goggles and a mouthpiece, as Diana’s eldest daughter gave a thumbs up. Then, the family, including Diana, jumped into the water to look at the wildlife.

The family was decked out with swimming equipment, including flippers on their feet. The video ended with the awesome view of a sea turtle from an underwater perspective.

The song Island Style by John Cruz played in the background.

Although Diana and her family were all smiles, the video comes after credible threats were made against the new Bravo star.

Her caption read, “Island style 🥥🌴🐢.”

Diana Jenkins hires more security after threats

Diana Jenkins hired new security after receiving “credible” threats. A source dished to Page Six that the Bosnian-native met with security consultants to assess the risk and threats against her. The threats against Diana allegedly came after some online Bravo fans suggested she hired a team of bots to attack Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, following off-screen drama between Garcelle and Diana.

The source shared a message that was clear: she has 24/7 security present at all times, and she is not playing games for her safety.

The source shared, “Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made.”

The source continued, “The bodyguards are 24/7. She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

Whether or not the threats were serious, Diana is not playing any games regarding her safety or her family’s safety.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.